'That Is Not How It Works!' Charlie Kirk's Post About DeSantis Campaign Money Does Not Go Well

Twitchy has kept you up to date with EVERYTHING about DeSantis and his leaving the GOP primary race. The primaries have been a hard-fought competition and there are bad feelings on all sides that will take some time to get over.



Charlie Kirk, founder and CEO of Turning Point USA made a post about DeSantis that is not helping anyone and has upset a lot of people but before we move further, let us say clearly: We are not implying that Charlie Kirk is a Leftist. He has done some great work in the past. We are not encouraging anyone to hate or cancel him. We are all allowed to disagree and still be friends.

Glad DeSantis is dropping out. About time.



He should now be asked to raise back the $120,000,000 that was wasted on his campaign the last year. We need it to win in November — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 21, 2024

Charlie says DeSantis should pay back the money spent on his campaign and give it back to help win the general. That is NOT how campaigns work. The money DeSantis raised was given to him freely by donors who knew he may not win the nomination. Then Kirk goes on to imply it was a waste of time for him to run. That is not true and it is not helping bring a single DeSantis supporter back to the table. There are no requests for any of the other former candidates to do the same so it seems targeted at DeSantis and it isn't helpful.

This is not a reconciliatory message and not a dime of his campaign was wasted. You can’t disenfranchise the voters who were supporting him with their time and treasure and expect them to come back to the table. His campaign was about issues and record and was worth it for the… — Chris Loesch 𝕏 (@ChrisLoesch) January 21, 2024

Chris Loesch is a stand-up man and is firmly on the Right. He has been in the DeSantis camp from the get-go. He called out Charlie on the bad messaging and how it is not helping meet any goals of unity and he did it very well.

Absolutely not. He raised that money from people who believed in him and wanted to see him take the nod. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 21, 2024

You could have guessed we would agree with Twitchy's own managing editor: Sam Janney. Sam hasn't taken a side in the primaries. She has kept her focus on how awful the Left is and how to support the GOP winner in the end. The fact she felt the need to advise Kirk he was wrong says to us that he was REALLY wrong.

He had every right to run. He did the right thing by dropping out.



Spiking the ball doesn’t help us win in November. So many of the Desantis supporters have been magnanimous.



Be nice if Trump supporters did the same. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) January 21, 2024

It would be nice. Trump is not known to be the kindest person to his opponents, we think even his supporters will agree with that, but Trump took the DeSantis news gracefully, said nice things about DeSantis, and made it clear he wants to move forward. Charlie along with a few other Trump supporters should follow his lead.

*pay legal bills you mean. Good luck Charlie! — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) January 21, 2024

MANY posts talked about Trump needing to use some of his campaign money on legal bills as well as money that was used on the 'Stop the Steal' campaign. We are not knocking anyone who supported or still supports Trump by donating to his campaign.

We just had to mention it was a common complaint in regards to what Kirk is saying about DeSantis. We sincerely hope Charlie can see the hornet's nest he is playing with and put it down.

You’re totally winning people over.

Please continue. — Tandy (@dantypo) January 21, 2024

No, you needed his supporters to win in November.

Too bad you pissed them away. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) January 21, 2024

Charlie is not going about this the right way if he is trying to help garner the DeSantis votes. Biden or any other Democrat they might pull out can NOT win the Presidency this time around. The Nominee is most likely going to be Trump and he NEEDS all of the team DeSantis support he can get to win the general. We think Charlie should take a seat on this tweet and step back.

Take the lead from Trump, be a gracious winner, and give DeSantis supporters some time to be disappointed without rubbing salt in the wound.

