'Stay Classy Democrats': Phoenix Hosts Light Rail 'NO PANTS' Day That Goes Off the Rails (NSFW)

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  4:45 PM on January 21, 2024
AngieArtist

We have no idea how we missed this last week, but we found it today and we HAD to tell you about it! We are not sure if we should laugh, cry, or be angry. We are leaning towards the anger and crying. We do want to warn you that some of the photos in the featured tweets from this point forward may not be appropriate for children or safe to open at work. 

Apparently, Phoenix had a 'NO PANTS DAY' on their light rail transportation system last week and one advertisement for the event labeled it as 'THE RETURN of NO PANTS DAY' so they have done this before. 

If you read that piece by Not The Bee. They state that the previous events were not great but a little less gross leaning toward more fun, not anything like this one in 2024. They go on to describe the 2024 event as follows: 

'The ride features nothing but LGBTQ, BDSM, furries, and children.'

So now you should probably be in the sad or mad camp. It was not a 'just for fun' event and it was NOT appropriate for children. 

Matt Walsh was firmly in the MAD camp.

There were many others who did not find the event the least bit funny. 

No pants day does not seem to be a great thing for mass transit when children are present. The Left keeps saying the Right are a bunch of prudes but is it being a prude to not want to expose kids to various states of undress on public transportation? It seems more like common sense to us. 

Most of the comments on all of the posts seemed to agree with us, that it was pretty disgusting. 

True story. Not that we want to see ANYBODY on light rail with no pants, but it seems like all of the people who do choose to participate are super creepy or gross. The caliber of participants does not help the case to keep the event. 

Good question. Look, our team writes politics and culture all day every day and we are just now covering the event after it took place. The organizers of NO PANTS obviously did not try to make awareness of the event a priority. 

Look at those state representatives going on record to let the voters know they did not support 'NO PANTS'. We do not blame them for letting people know that votes actually matter. Pay attention to your state representatives. Local and state politics matter. It is not just who wins the presidency or holds the Senate. You can stop some of this kind of crap at a local level and prevent it from spreading. 

It may be hard to stay classy for Democrats with no pants. 

They wanted NO PANTS but that does not mean they get NO RANTS. Tweet @valleymetro and tell them what you think. If you are in Phoenix we encourage you to contact your local government and rant away. Contact your state representatives. Your voice matters. 
