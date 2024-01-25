Amazon Prime's 'Hazbin Hotel' Makes Satan the Victim and Protagonist

We have seen a lot of stuff since we began writing for Twitchy and paying attention to more of the culture wars. The world is often gross and we do not hold high hopes for the behavior of most of humanity but we ran across the promo for Amazon Prime's 'Hazbin Hotel' and it is disgusting.

We get it. People like to be edgy and hate Christianity. Fine, they will learn that lesson someday and it will not be pretty but even the most depraved among us would not try to paint SATAN AS A PROTAGONIST and not just the good guy but a victim as well.

Watch the clip below before we go any further.

Heaven and hell like you’ve never seen them before. Here is the opening scene of #HazbinHotel, premiering Friday on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/MRkiaCu3bm — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) January 16, 2024

So they screwed up the entire story of creation, made Satan the victim and the good guy, got rid of Eve, put in Lilith, and makes it seem like Satan and Lilith just wanted people to be individuals. It is so wrong on so many levels. First of all, if Satan was a good guy and they admitted the Angels in the story were protecting people from EVIL then how is Satan a good guy for creating hell? Whoever wrote this cartoon never took a theology lesson, of that we are certain.

Posters on X seemed to be just as grossed out as we were. Which was promising to us, because if people were just laughing it off or saying it was great in a higher ratio than those that hated it, we would be concerned our world was worse off than we imagined.

Coming in 2025 from @primevideo (probably)

* Hitler and Eva: A love story

* Al Qeda and the Fight Against Western Values: A celebration

* Communism is good, actually — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) January 19, 2024

None of those would surprise us. Prime does have a show called 'The Man In High Castle', it has an alternate timeline based on the idea of how the world may be if Hitler had won the war. It is actually really good, but they never try to paint Hitler as a protagonist or a victim. Maybe someone should have done some market research on the 'Hazbin Hotel' before they started the promos.

I'm not even religious and I find this to be utterly obnoxious. What is wrong with you? — Polkabecky (@polkabecky) January 19, 2024

More proof they may not have done enough market research there. This writer is religious so we figured people like us would be grossed out. It was nice to see some who don't necessarily call themselves religious picked up on the cringe factor as well.

Christians not freaking out over something not catering to them challenge: FAILED. — RudeOnion💀 (@RudeOnion) January 19, 2024

There's a distinct difference between being Anti-Christian and not catering to Christians. Also, being (rightfully) critical of something is not the same as, "freaking out." ...Not that you actually care about the truth. — Marlin Ballance Jr (@MarlinDBJr) January 19, 2024

Not being bombarded with rank blasphemy aimed at children isn't 'catering to Christians', cupcake. — Troy Riser (@TroyRiser) January 22, 2024

We think 'freaking out' is a strong word. Many people were saying it was gross and obnoxious. We did see a lot of people rightfully calling out the Christian bias in most media. We are sure the user named RudeOnion saw people saying something was blasphemy as 'freaking out'. Last we checked people were allowed to say the stuff was awful and warn other people about it because for now we still live in the United States of America.

If you wonder why Corporate content sucks these days, it's because they are no longer even trying to hide their agenda. — woodifitweretrue (@woodifitweretru) January 19, 2024

“There are two equal and opposite errors into which our race can fall about the devils. One is to disbelieve in their existence. The other is to believe, and to feel an excessive and unhealthy interest in them.” — C. S. Lewis



Amazon read this quote and said: “How about BOTH?” https://t.co/jIr8waI2ig — Abigail Prescott (@RaisingCamelot) January 19, 2024

We might need to read some C.S. Lewis this evening just to counteract the gross feeling we got from watching that promo. The only positive thing we have to say about 'Hazbin Hotel' is that if you choose, you can use this as a learning opportunity. Be aware of what your kids are watching and despite what many comments on the post said, it is ok to say something is gross and point it out to others.

Be vigilant.

