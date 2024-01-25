Oh Look, Adam Schiff is Lying Again: Schiff Launches Media Disinformation Campaign on...
Amazon Prime's 'Hazbin Hotel' Makes Satan the Victim and Protagonist

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  3:30 PM on January 25, 2024
AngieArtist

We have seen a lot of stuff since we began writing for Twitchy and paying attention to more of the culture wars. The world is often gross and we do not hold high hopes for the behavior of most of humanity but we ran across the promo for Amazon Prime's 'Hazbin Hotel' and it is disgusting. 

We get it. People like to be edgy and hate Christianity. Fine, they will learn that lesson someday and it will not be pretty but even the most depraved among us would not try to paint SATAN AS A PROTAGONIST and not just the good guy but a victim as well. 

Watch the clip below before we go any further. 

So they screwed up the entire story of creation, made Satan the victim and the good guy, got rid of Eve, put in Lilith, and makes it seem like Satan and Lilith just wanted people to be individuals. It is so wrong on so many levels. First of all, if Satan was a good guy and they admitted the Angels in the story were protecting people from EVIL then how is Satan a good guy for creating hell? Whoever wrote this cartoon never took a theology lesson, of that we are certain. 

Posters on X seemed to be just as grossed out as we were. Which was promising to us, because if people were just laughing it off or saying it was great in a higher ratio than those that hated it, we would be concerned our world was worse off than we imagined. 

None of those would surprise us. Prime does have a show called 'The Man In High Castle', it has an alternate timeline based on the idea of how the world may be if Hitler had won the war. It is actually really good, but they never try to paint Hitler as a protagonist or a victim. Maybe someone should have done some market research on the 'Hazbin Hotel' before they started the promos. 

More proof they may not have done enough market research there. This writer is religious so we figured people like us would be grossed out. It was nice to see some who don't necessarily call themselves religious picked up on the cringe factor as well. 

We think 'freaking out' is a strong word. Many people were saying it was gross and obnoxious. We did see a lot of people rightfully calling out the Christian bias in most media. We are sure the user named RudeOnion saw people saying something was blasphemy as 'freaking out'. Last we checked people were allowed to say the stuff was awful and warn other people about it because for now we still live in the United States of America. 

We might need to read some C.S. Lewis this evening just to counteract the gross feeling we got from watching that promo. The only positive thing we have to say about 'Hazbin Hotel' is that if you choose, you can use this as a learning opportunity. Be aware of what your kids are watching and despite what many comments on the post said, it is ok to say something is gross and point it out to others. 

Be vigilant. 

