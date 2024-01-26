'Be Best': Biden Tries Trolling Trump but Becomes the Bully Instead

It is a new day so of course we have new ignorance and ridiculousness to tell you about in the world of politics. You know how the Left runs around and tries to act like they are so morally superior and they take the high road and Trump is a big ole' meanie head who says mean things and just trolls people on Twitter (X)? Well, apparently they only care about 'mean tweets' and internet trolls if it is from the Right because Biden tweeted a troll tweet in response to a CNN article and the Lefties on X are loving it.

If you're not familiar with 'Be Best' it was the public awareness campaign and focus of Melania Trump when she was First Lady. It was created to focus on issues impacting youth with a focus on cyberbullying. Since the campaign did focus on cyberbullying in particular you can see why the tweet is pretty rude.

Let's move on to the response from X:

No way KJP posted this. Totally a Biden thing to say. https://t.co/tmlHo3sLSw — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) January 27, 2024

We agree that Biden is most likely NOT the human posting from that account. No way 'President Poop on the Pope' came up with that or tweeted it.

This is a really good look. I’m glad there are children handling Joe’s Twitter account. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 26, 2024

As much as the Left tries to claim they are happy 'adults' are back in charge, they sure seem to cheer the childish behavior. We here at Twitchy LOVE some trolling and childish behavior and we write about it regularly, but we are not out here telling other people we are better than them and pretending like we don't laugh when we see people fall down, because people falling is hilarious!

Is Biden making fun of bullied kids? https://t.co/dSqrxSG19X — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 26, 2024

Whoever posted it DID know what "Be Best' was about and they chose to say it on purpose so they are either too stupid to understand they are making fun of the program or they do know it and they do not care. Honestly, with Democrats, it could be either of those.

First Lady Melania Trump championed the Be Best campaign to provide children with the tools and skills required for emotional, social, and physical health. Last week, First Lady Trump laid her beloved mother to rest. This week, the president chose to use the name of her work as a… https://t.co/LJvYO4IWTm — Harrison Fields (@HarrisonWFields) January 27, 2024

All of that is true. Again, was 'Biden' being stupid or purposefully trying to bully and put down Melania? Again, it is a 50/50 shot for either of those options.

The post was full of people on the Left loving the post. Of course the 'Dark Brandon' references were all over the place.

Dark Brandon dragging Donald Trump is what I live for. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) January 26, 2024

I love when Dark Brandon trolls — Reda (@RedaMor_) January 26, 2024

"Be Best" 🤣🤣🤣

Whether you like him or not, you cannot deny his sense of humor.

Freaking #DarkBrandon 🤣 https://t.co/HhQAPkYdA3 — Zappa's Wisdom Trooth (@s_trooth) January 26, 2024

We do not like Biden, and we do not have to admit he has a sense of humor as we all know he didn't tweet it.

Absolutely everything is stupid.



I wish real grownups were running things. https://t.co/hxZqpKXAxN — wait what (@waitwhatweird) January 27, 2024

The Left loves to pretend they are the 'mature' ones. We guess they are since most of the Democrats in power are near 80 but emotionally they all behave worse than they pretend Trump does.

Joe Biden is making jokes meanwhile he’s destroyed the US border and economy.



No American is laughing about earning 3% lower wages and having to pay 17% higher prices.



No one can afford to buy a home because of inflation.



Shame on Biden for not taking this seriously. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 26, 2024

Yep. Look, we are not saying there is no time for a President to make light of stuff. We do it all day every day, but with the issues the nation is currently facing MAYBE he should focus on some relief for all of that and tell the interns to calm down with the trolling.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.

You are a massive joke!! — ToddB (@ToddB222) January 27, 2024

Poor Pathetic President Pudding for Brains is a much bigger joke than his 'Be Best' post.

How much did y’all pay CNN to run this fake ass story? 😂😂



The only thing rattling are Biden’s old man bones every time he falls UP the stairs — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) January 26, 2024

I’m glad you found the usual unnamed source. They’ve been lonely. Ass. — FlowerAuntie🛑⛔️⭕️ ULTRA-FJB (@flower_auntie) January 27, 2024

HA! They both have a point. CNN is not known to be unbiased and the 'unnamed' sources are always suspect.

ANYWAY... Maybe Biden should tell his interns to BE BETTER because they are NOT 'Being Best'.

