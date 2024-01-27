We Nominate Auron MacIntyre As Presumptive Nominee for the Best Tweet of January 2024

The world has been WILD since March of 2020 and we here at Twitchy try to help you laugh at it all so we don't cry and fall into a collective deep depression. The GOP seems to be kind of fractured but we are here to bring you hope. We have found something to unify us!

Advertisement

We present to you our presumptive nominee for the BEST Tweet of January 2024. We know that could cause some discomfort for some since there are still a few days left in the month, but we honestly feel like this is something we can all get behind.

The year is 2024



Texas leads a coalition of over 20 states who oppose the federal government



Taylor Swift is the biggest name in professional football



Ben Shapiro is the number one rapper in the country



It’s only January — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) January 27, 2024

Auron MacIntyre is a host and columnist over at The Blaze and yes we understand he is not associated with Twitchy so we feel like that makes our nonbiased opinion on the greatness of that tweet hold even more weight.

That tweet is absolutely fabulous. Some of the responses listing things that were left out also had us rolling. The fact there were still things to add does not take away the greatness of the tweet. You have to take into account he crafted that tweet so nobody had to hit the see more link and the succinct style adds to its winning the honor of being named the 'presumptive nominee'.

Don’t forget John Fetterman is waving an Israeli flag on a rooftop — Perpendicular Pictures of Pittsburgh (@perpenpicular) January 27, 2024

You forgot about the tunnels. pic.twitter.com/uiVkjLr8m6 — Zachary Johnson (@ZRWJ_) January 27, 2024

*SNORT* Those are all hilarious! We did not make any of this stuff up.

Add: in Rhode Island, the Dept of Health wants to publish a rule that they can mask kids in K-12 even if there's no science at all to support it. — Laurie (@laurieinri) January 27, 2024

That one is not funny that one is ridiculous! Rhode Island may need to be 2nd runner-up to California for 'Crappiest State of January 2024'. California is always ridiculous so they have to be first.

“It all started back in 2016, when a kid fell into an exhibit at the zoo with a gorilla named Harambe” - Me to my grandkids in 2063 https://t.co/TOAd9x3TAI — Jack D. VoL (@JackD_Vol) January 27, 2024

WOW! That retro-reference to Harambe is brilliant! Poor Harambe.

So many people loved this tweet and laughed. At the time of writing this piece, it had 2000 RTs and 11,000 likes. It should get way more because it is X at its best.

Bookmark this, cuz it’s gonna bear out SO HARD. https://t.co/AHL6ONqFYw — AuntieVodScotch 📷I take pictures📷 (@HeddyNajjar) January 27, 2024

We bookmarked it!

OK I lol'd https://t.co/PO8syoJuHr — Owl of Athena (@deb_fillman) January 27, 2024

Advertisement

We are laughing too. So please join us. Let us be united if only for a moment.

Aaron Macintyre, we name you the presumptive nominee for 'Best Tweet of January 2024'.

====================================================================

Related: 'Be Best': Biden Tries Trolling Trump but Becomes the Bully Instead

Amazon Prime's 'Hazbin Hotel' Makes Satan the Victim and Protagonist

Dwayne 'THE ROCK' Johnson Has Had a Great Week and He's Cooking Up SUCCESS

Phoenix Hosts Light Rail 'NO PANTS' Day That Goes Off the Rails (NSFW)

SHOCKER: Aliens Found in Peru in September 2023 Proven Not Real

Officer Rescues Man From Frozen Lake With Help FromVictim's Dog

====================================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!