Not All Heroes Wear Capes, But They DO Get Fired If They Work...
He's RIGHT You Know: James Woods Sums Up EVERYTHING That's Wrong With Our...
Can't MAKE This Up --> Hillary Clinton's CRAY-CRAY Warning About '24 Election Sets...
When You Look at Everything Biden Did on Day One of His Presidency...
DARK Side: Mark Hamill Proves He Can't DEAL With Smart, Strong Women With...
And BOOM: LEGAL Immigrant DROPS Illegal Immigrants, Biden, and Democrats in One Perfect...
DAMNING News Out of Ukraine Proves America Must STOP Giving the Country BILLIONS...
ARGLE BARGLE RAAAAR! Biden Absolutely Melts Down in Angry, Bizarre Rant About Trump...
Awww, ADORBS: SNL Makes Tools Of Themselves AGAIN Rushing to Bash Trump on...
Ben Shapiro Dropping Bars Brings Nicki Minaj Into the Weirdest Timeline Ever
Elon Musk Informs President Biden He Doesn't Need a Bill to Enforce the...
High School Senior Throws Her Conservative Christian Father Under the Bus at School...
Palestinian Propogandists 'Quds News Network' Appears to Not Know How Bullets Work
David Frum Announces Misguided Quest to Rehabilitate the Reputation of One of America's...

OVER IT: Obnoxious Climate Radicals Try to Make Mona Lisa Soup

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  2:38 PM on January 28, 2024
AngieArtist

Obnoxious people are just part of life. We encounter them every single day, even at church. We submit to you that there are NO individuals who are more obnoxious than the 'Climate Cult'.

Advertisement

Climate cultists make seeing them in the image of God really hard. They do really stupid things like cementing their hands to floors, trying to ruin precious artwork, and blocking the road when you are just trying to get to work.

Nobody wants to breathe dirty air and drink dirty water. Nobody wants to destroy the planet. Climate cultists just go beyond the limits of acceptable behavior and they just pretend they are fighting for those things.

A big trend in climate cowardice is the throwing of soup on fine art to bring attention to their cause. The latest soup stunt took place in Paris France at the Louvre where they threw soup on THE MONA LISA!

Thankfully the Louvre has at least a few smart people in charge and the painting was protected by bulletproof glass and there was no lasting damage done to the piece. The eco-dorks who did this were reported to be with a conglomerate of other nutters who call themselves 'Riposte Alimentaire' as one of the protestors had it written on their shirt.

Most people seem to be over the soup nazis as much as we are.

YUP! Just be at home and yell on the internet, stop trying to ruin stuff.

Recommended

Not All Heroes Wear Capes, But They DO Get Fired If They Work at Walmart or Starbucks
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

They are not winning any hearts or minds. Even people who may agree with the premise that some action needs to be taken are over them trying to ruin things and keep us from getting to work.

He has a point, until someone decides to make it known these stunts will not be tolerated, they will continue.

Climate Commies is an excellent name, it says everything you need to know about them in a nice little package.

They do seem to take it to a whole different level.

Advertisement

That says it all. If you read up on this particular group, they are not just talking about climate, they have a focus on sustainable food, and according to them they not only hate 'Big Oil' they hate 'Big Farming' too. They are so insufferably stupid that they take climate insanity up another level.

We can only hope that the next time the 'Super Stupid Soup Symposium' gets together, they might actually start to pay some consequences. We doubt it, but we can hope all the same.

====================================================================
Related: Presumptive Nominee for the Best Tweet of January 2024
'Be Best': Biden Tries Trolling Trump but Becomes the Bully Instead
Amazon Prime's 'Hazbin Hotel' Makes Satan the Victim and Protagonist
Dwayne 'THE ROCK' Johnson Has Had a Great Week and He's Cooking Up SUCCESS
Phoenix Hosts Light Rail 'NO PANTS' Day That Goes Off the Rails (NSFW)
====================================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ART CLIMATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROTEST PROTESTER PROTESTERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not All Heroes Wear Capes, But They DO Get Fired If They Work at Walmart or Starbucks
Grateful Calvin
He's RIGHT You Know: James Woods Sums Up EVERYTHING That's Wrong With Our Gov in One Brutally Honest Pic
Sam J.
And BOOM: LEGAL Immigrant DROPS Illegal Immigrants, Biden, and Democrats in One Perfect Pic-Tweet
Sam J.
Can't MAKE This Up --> Hillary Clinton's CRAY-CRAY Warning About '24 Election Sets Off All BS Detectors
Sam J.
DARK Side: Mark Hamill Proves He Can't DEAL With Smart, Strong Women With Nasty Dig at Trump's Attorney
Sam J.
High School Senior Throws Her Conservative Christian Father Under the Bus at School Board Meeting
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Not All Heroes Wear Capes, But They DO Get Fired If They Work at Walmart or Starbucks Grateful Calvin
Advertisement