OVER IT: Obnoxious Climate Radicals Try to Make Mona Lisa Soup

Obnoxious people are just part of life. We encounter them every single day, even at church. We submit to you that there are NO individuals who are more obnoxious than the 'Climate Cult'.

Climate cultists make seeing them in the image of God really hard. They do really stupid things like cementing their hands to floors, trying to ruin precious artwork, and blocking the road when you are just trying to get to work.

Nobody wants to breathe dirty air and drink dirty water. Nobody wants to destroy the planet. Climate cultists just go beyond the limits of acceptable behavior and they just pretend they are fighting for those things.

A big trend in climate cowardice is the throwing of soup on fine art to bring attention to their cause. The latest soup stunt took place in Paris France at the Louvre where they threw soup on THE MONA LISA!

NEW - Climate radicals attack the Mona Lisa painting in the Louvre Museum, Paris.pic.twitter.com/OP3AGiNe0W — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 28, 2024

Thankfully the Louvre has at least a few smart people in charge and the painting was protected by bulletproof glass and there was no lasting damage done to the piece. The eco-dorks who did this were reported to be with a conglomerate of other nutters who call themselves 'Riposte Alimentaire' as one of the protestors had it written on their shirt.

Most people seem to be over the soup nazis as much as we are.

I liked it better when progressive white women sat home alone with their 69 cats while hopped up on a combination of anti-depressants and boxed wine. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) January 28, 2024

YUP! Just be at home and yell on the internet, stop trying to ruin stuff.

To protests "destroying the planet" we're going to (attempt) to destroy a classic & irreplaceable work of art.



This hinders their cause, not help. https://t.co/E9mFUTSTP5 — Matt J (@WasatchBackMatt) January 28, 2024

They are not winning any hearts or minds. Even people who may agree with the premise that some action needs to be taken are over them trying to ruin things and keep us from getting to work.

Until security and/or police start making examples of these assholes, stuff like this will continue. Start tackling and thumping them immediately and see how quickly it stops. https://t.co/5YKNJtwqvs — Brandon 🇺🇸🥓🥃 (@Brash_1) January 28, 2024

He has a point, until someone decides to make it known these stunts will not be tolerated, they will continue.

I think climate commies should go back to gluing themselves to the sidewalk or highway or whatever but this time we leave them there https://t.co/vuYBoYQVzC — dr. z, esq. (@zeynepmyenisey) January 28, 2024

Climate Commies is an excellent name, it says everything you need to know about them in a nice little package.

I’m sorry, but these people aren’t even just radicals. They’re mentally deranged criminals - and they belong locked up with mandated psychiatric treatment. https://t.co/QX6dPdB6Kt — Mark (@TheMarkMathur) January 28, 2024

They do seem to take it to a whole different level.

The latest episode of "Insufferable Twats" just dropped https://t.co/MkQ8N2Jy0J — Daniel de la Fé (@dandelafe) January 28, 2024

That says it all. If you read up on this particular group, they are not just talking about climate, they have a focus on sustainable food, and according to them they not only hate 'Big Oil' they hate 'Big Farming' too. They are so insufferably stupid that they take climate insanity up another level.

We can only hope that the next time the 'Super Stupid Soup Symposium' gets together, they might actually start to pay some consequences. We doubt it, but we can hope all the same.

