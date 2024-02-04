It Only Takes Five Words For Colin Wright To Embarrass Ibram X. Kendi
Tracy Chapman & Luke Combs Bring Everyone to Tears With Their Grammy Performance of 'Fast Car'

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:05 PM on February 04, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

In July of 2023, we at Twitchy told you about people trying to imply Luke Combs was racist for having success with his cover of 'Fast Car' by Tracy Chapman so we thought it was only right that we tell you about the performance they did together at the Grammys. It was a really great performance.

We're not crying, you are! OK, we are not NOT crying, Just give us a minute to collect ourselves and blow our nose.

*20 minutes later*

Ok, we are good to go. Seriously though, if you did not think that was beautiful and get a little misty you may want to see if you have the little tiny black heart the Grinch has at the beginning of his story. We were not alone in thinking it was beautifully done.

Exactly! People were out for blood when Combs was topping the charts with his cover and you can see the connection on stage that he has nothing but respect for her and her song.

'Fast Car' is one of those songs that will span generations. The fact Combs has introduced it to Gen Z is awesome. Chapman is very happy about it as well. She did several interviews when the controversy was going around and stated clearly that she was happy people were finding the song again.

HA! We agree but how in the world did Taylor Swift make her way into a conversation about Tracy and Luke? She is literally EVERYWHERE.

Music is very cool that way. It can bring people on opposite sides of everything together if they allow it.

INDEED! Actually, seeing the performance as well as all of the positive comments gave this writer a little ray of hope that maybe America is not completely full of despair. Maybe there is a chance people can still agree to disagree and still enjoy some things together.

YES! We watched it several times. It is quite beautiful, and the respect they have for each other and the love of the music shine through each of them. The last Grammy performance we recall people talking about all over the place the next day was not because it was good, it was because it was kind of sickening and that was Cardi B and Megan The Stallion. You guys can go look that one up on your own. We will just say it was ... not moving because it was beautiful and leave it at that.

Awww. Jon said it better than we could. Music can be a powerful force. It can bring people together. It can reach people on a different level if they allow it. We hope that performance gives you all a little ray of hope that maybe, just maybe our country is not too far gone. There are still some things that can bring us together.

