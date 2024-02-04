Tracy Chapman & Luke Combs Bring Everyone to Tears With Their Grammy Performance of 'Fast Car'

In July of 2023, we at Twitchy told you about people trying to imply Luke Combs was racist for having success with his cover of 'Fast Car' by Tracy Chapman so we thought it was only right that we tell you about the performance they did together at the Grammys. It was a really great performance.

Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs - Fast Car#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/WWztcov2tJ — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) February 5, 2024

We're not crying, you are! OK, we are not NOT crying, Just give us a minute to collect ourselves and blow our nose.

*20 minutes later*

Ok, we are good to go. Seriously though, if you did not think that was beautiful and get a little misty you may want to see if you have the little tiny black heart the Grinch has at the beginning of his story. We were not alone in thinking it was beautifully done.

The manufactured controversy around this song feels so fake when you watch this. https://t.co/z055zYtFdi — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 5, 2024

Exactly! People were out for blood when Combs was topping the charts with his cover and you can see the connection on stage that he has nothing but respect for her and her song.

When your oldest granddaughter, at age 4, wants you to make a playlist with both “ Fast Cars” artists, the original Tracey Chapman and Luke Combs, you make it ! To hear them play together at the Grammys ? Awesome ! https://t.co/IgJPOOadE3 — Darren R Pang (@Panger40) February 5, 2024

'Fast Car' is one of those songs that will span generations. The fact Combs has introduced it to Gen Z is awesome. Chapman is very happy about it as well. She did several interviews when the controversy was going around and stated clearly that she was happy people were finding the song again.

I love this.



I love how Tracy and Luke shared it.



I even love (God help me) how Taylor Swift was on her feet celebrating this absolute class act.



Maybe America will be OK, if we can unite behind a fave song and remember our shared culture and kick the rest of the nasty behind… https://t.co/RQnCOTgyMy — Laurie (@laurieinri) February 5, 2024

HA! We agree but how in the world did Taylor Swift make her way into a conversation about Tracy and Luke? She is literally EVERYWHERE.

Bridging the divide that miserable people tried so hard to create. ❤❤❤ https://t.co/IVXKVS3pi8 — ✝️⚡Deus 𝕏 Mushina⚡✝️ (@MushKat) February 5, 2024

Music is very cool that way. It can bring people on opposite sides of everything together if they allow it.

This has always been a killer ballad. The fact that it slid in the country charts 33 years later proves it. The fact that both of them can sing it together proves America is stronger and more alike than anyone wants to admit. Beautiful to hear her sing this again https://t.co/q0tGv82Moh — DaveMedia_INC (@DaveMedia_LNK) February 5, 2024

INDEED! Actually, seeing the performance as well as all of the positive comments gave this writer a little ray of hope that maybe America is not completely full of despair. Maybe there is a chance people can still agree to disagree and still enjoy some things together.

The beauty of this performance really exposes how sick and twisted the faux outrage was https://t.co/UTTPw1VbMi — Amy Miller (@ThatAmyMiller) February 5, 2024

YES! We watched it several times. It is quite beautiful, and the respect they have for each other and the love of the music shine through each of them. The last Grammy performance we recall people talking about all over the place the next day was not because it was good, it was because it was kind of sickening and that was Cardi B and Megan The Stallion. You guys can go look that one up on your own. We will just say it was ... not moving because it was beautiful and leave it at that.

Got goosebumps and teared up a little bit actually watching and listening to this and thinking about how certain people wanted to use this cover to divide us. But music, when it’s done right, can only bring us together because when it’s performed honestly and earnestly, it is the… https://t.co/osbkgAShJW — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 5, 2024

Awww. Jon said it better than we could. Music can be a powerful force. It can bring people together. It can reach people on a different level if they allow it. We hope that performance gives you all a little ray of hope that maybe, just maybe our country is not too far gone. There are still some things that can bring us together.

