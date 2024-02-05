Annie Lennox's Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Grammys Leaves Out Some Important Information

We already told you about Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs giving us some hope that the world may not be a miserable pit of despair and how they proved that music can bring us all together if we allow it, so, of course, there were performances that made us see that sometimes people never change.

Annie Lennox decided to call for a ceasefire at the end of her performance of 'Nothing Compares to You' in tribute to Sinead O'Connor. It is The Grammys so we knew it was going to happen, it just made us more annoyed than usual since we had seen that gorgeous performance by Tracy and Luke.

Annie Lennox at the #Grammys: "Artists for ceasefire. Peace in the world." pic.twitter.com/bF8R5n2zLA — Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2024

annie lennox finishing sinead o’connors song by calling for a ceasefire was perhaps the most meaningful and honest way to honor sinead’s memory pic.twitter.com/JEXeRhKlAQ — matt (@mattxiv) February 5, 2024

Annie Lennox is cool. She just is. She always was and always will be. If you are of this writer's generation, the best generation known as Gen X we all remember Annie and we all remember Sinead on SNL ripping up the picture of the pope telling us to fight the real enemy.

We did not mix up our politics in every facet of our life and being back then so even if an entertainer had some opinions we did not agree with there was a high chance we did not know it and if we did, they were not pushing it down our throats every time we breathed so we did not care and still listened to their music, and thought they were cool.

Tonight the Grammys were hijacked in favor of Hamas agenda, as singer Annie Lennox called for a ceasefire, denying Israel's right to defend itself, and also not calling for the release of the hostages. So basically giving Hamas exactly what they wanted. You know, I think that… pic.twitter.com/K4t3Px0jWp — (((noa tishby))) (@noatishby) February 5, 2024

We were glad to see at least a few posts that were not pretending like this was the best thing since Taylor Swift created football *wink*

Annie Lennox topping off "Nothing Compares 2 U" with "Artists for ceasefire! Peace!" is the most Sinead possible Sinead tribute — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 5, 2024

Yes we understand, Lennox was obviously trying to emulate the same righteous protest, the problem is that she left out a key factor in why the fighting is happening to begin with. Hamas started the fight and Hams STILL has hostages. The Israeli War Room decided to make sure everyone got that memo.

Annie Lennox just called for a ceasefire at the Grammys. So far no one has mentioned the hostages.



In case you forgot: While you’re watching the #Grammys, 136 Israeli hostages are still being held underground by terrorists in Gaza. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) February 5, 2024

We are positive most people watching the Grammys did not know that. According to most of the comments about Annie's performance, they were thrilled she called for the ceasefire and could not believe others had not done it earlier in the show. We hope to help get the word out on the matter.

We will still enjoy Annie Lennox's music, but we do not enjoy her half-baked political ideas. Maybe someone could do an awards show and ask for the freedom of 136 Israeli hostages rather than side with the people who started the attack in the first place. We know that will never happen.

Anyway, we are gonna go back and read the GOOD story on the Grammys and hope Tracy Chapman's sweet song can lull us back into happy a happy place.



FREE THE HOSTAGES! *rips photo of a Grammy Award*

