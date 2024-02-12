Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Apologizes for Super Bowl Commercial but STILL Has It Pinned on X (Twitter)

Earlier Twitchy told you about how BrooklynDad_Defiant threw a little hissy fit on X over the RFK Jr. Super Bowl commercial. It seems that he was not the only person who was having a meltdown over it. His cousin Bobby Shriver took to X to cry a bit.

My cousin’s Super Bowl ad used our uncle’s faces- and my Mother’s. She would be appalled by his deadly health care views. Respect for science, vaccines, & health care equity were in her DNA. She strongly supported my health care work at @ONECampaign & @RED which he opposes. — Bobby Shriver (@bobbyshriver) February 12, 2024

That was apparently enough to drive Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to APOLOGIZE!

Are we the only People with that song 'Too Late to Apologize' running in our heads right now? If we were, we aren't now!

I'm so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain. The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff. I love you all. God… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 12, 2024

WOW. RFK Jr. seems to want to appeal to the Left but with his stance against the VAX he will have trouble making headway and going on an apology tour is probably not going to help either. Leftists in general are never happy and no matter how much he bends the knee it will never be enough. It does not matter if it is his family or the random Brooklyn Dad. If you are not walking in lock step with the far Left you are a traitor to them and the sooner Kennedy figures that out, the better for him.

Users on X (Twitter) had a lot to say about the apology.

Yeah but you pinned it so pic.twitter.com/KQaPYSMFmZ — Rick Cantón (@RickCanton) February 12, 2024

At the time of writing this piece, it was STILL pinned to his profile. Good for him, but if he is not sorry about the ad and is leaving it pinned, why apologize at all? He should probably tell his cousin to get over himself and move on.

You should have just apologized for the fact that most of your family are snowflakes and left it at that. Definitely not for this. — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) February 12, 2024

No need to apologize for anything. It was a fantastic ad.



A few outspoken members of your family don't speak for the Kennedy name.



Keep doing what you're doing. It's making all the right people angry. https://t.co/1rB8ZtbxlN — Dylan Allman (@DylanMAllman) February 12, 2024

EXACTLY! And especially if he is going to leave it pinned to his Twitter. Be proud of the ad. It was a really good political ad. It is not going to make conservatives vote for him and hard Leftists are never going to vote for him, but it was a good ad.

We were impressed. Sorry your family wasn’t. — Kathy Needs (@kneeds) February 12, 2024

There were several positive replies regarding the commercial. If you have not seen it, you should take a look. It is a good one. It stoked a lot of nostalgic feelings and it was put together well. Even if you are not inclined to vote for Robert an objective person can see it was a good ad for a political campaign.

Don't apologize to people who are intellectually dishonest. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 12, 2024

We would amend that slightly and just say: 'In politics, don't apologize. Ever. Period.'

Saying nothing would have been better than this — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) February 12, 2024

YUP! Just ignore it. If you have an X (Twitter) account you learn quickly that everyone does not deserve a response. Some trolls just need to be ignored and Robert should have treated his cousin like any other random internet troll and ignored him.

Although it may not be a huge mob going after JFK Jr., it still reminded us of one of the best posts that has ever been posted on X (Twitter).

Never bend a knee to the rage mob. Ever. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 21, 2019

It was posted back in 2019 and it still holds true. It was not posted about this incident it is just so awesome that it works for all Leftist demands and meltdowns, even if the hissy fit is being thrown by your cousin. IT IS SIMPLY PERFECTION.

Robert, listen to Dana, you will not regret it.

