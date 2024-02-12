Ruh-Roh, Somebody's SHOOK! Paid Biden Shills Freak OUT Over RFK Jr.'s Super Bowl...
Sen. Chris Murphy Uses Kelce/Reid Meme for a Border Security Swipe at GOP...
Hillary Clinton Tells Biden to Hold Her Beer With an Even CREEPIER Post...
Biden's Twitter Account Proves 'Adults Are in Charge' by Posting Pure Uncut Super...
That's Gonna Be a Meme: Travis Kelce's Bad Behavior Inspires Hilarious Caption Contest...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
The Good, the Bad, and the Cringe: Twitchy Hands Out Super Bowl Commercial...
Rep. Steve Cohen FAILS BIG TIME Regarding US History, Slavery, and the 'Negro...
WATCH: Young Chiefs Fan Smeared by Deadspin Goes to the Super Bowl (While...
WATCH: Confusion on Alleged Super Bowl Ad Designed to Combat Antisemitism
'You're a Professor ... of LAW,' Leftwing Professor and Disinformation Author Spreads Disi...
Headline: 'Biden's Climate Agenda Will Cost Taxpayers Nearly $800 Billion'
President Biden, Defender of Snack Foods. Biden Goes All in on 'Shrinkflation' Campaign
TMI: People React to Man Posting Creepy Statistics About Being Up at Night

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Apologizes for Super Bowl Commercial but STILL Has It Pinned on X (Twitter)

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  10:25 AM on February 12, 2024
AngieArtist

Earlier Twitchy told you about how BrooklynDad_Defiant threw a little hissy fit on X over the RFK Jr. Super Bowl commercial. It seems that he was not the only person who was having a meltdown over it. His cousin Bobby Shriver took to X to cry a bit.

Advertisement

That was apparently enough to drive Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to APOLOGIZE! 
Are we the only People with that song 'Too Late to Apologize' running in our heads right now? If we were, we aren't now!

WOW. RFK Jr. seems to want to appeal to the Left but with his stance against the VAX he will have trouble making headway and going on an apology tour is probably not going to help either. Leftists in general are never happy and no matter how much he bends the knee it will never be enough. It does not matter if it is his family or the random Brooklyn Dad. If you are not walking in lock step with the far Left you are a traitor to them and the sooner Kennedy figures that out, the better for him.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Users on X (Twitter) had a lot to say about the apology.

At the time of writing this piece, it was STILL pinned to his profile. Good for him, but if he is not sorry about the ad and is leaving it pinned, why apologize at all? He should probably tell his cousin to get over himself and move on.

EXACTLY! And especially if he is going to leave it pinned to his Twitter. Be proud of the ad. It was a really good political ad. It is not going to make conservatives vote for him and hard Leftists are never going to vote for him, but it was a good ad.

There were several positive replies regarding the commercial. If you have not seen it, you should take a look. It is a good one. It stoked a lot of nostalgic feelings and it was put together well. Even if you are not inclined to vote for Robert an objective person can see it was a good ad for a political campaign.

Advertisement

We would amend that slightly and just say: 'In politics, don't apologize. Ever. Period.'

YUP! Just ignore it. If you have an X (Twitter) account you learn quickly that everyone does not deserve a response. Some trolls just need to be ignored and Robert should have treated his cousin like any other random internet troll and ignored him.

Although it may not be a huge mob going after JFK Jr., it still reminded us of one of the best posts that has ever been posted on X (Twitter).

It was posted back in 2019 and it still holds true. It was not posted about this incident it is just so awesome that it works for all Leftist demands and meltdowns, even if the hissy fit is being thrown by your cousin. IT IS SIMPLY PERFECTION.

Robert, listen to Dana, you will not regret it.

=================================================================================
Related: Steve Cohen FAILS BIG TIME!
Crikey Mate! Kangaroo HOPS Around a Florida Apartment Complex
Ozzy Osbourne Calls Out Kanye West 
PETA Tries Shaming People for Super Bowl Snacks and It Is Clucking Hilarious
Ben Shapiro Announces the Retirement of RAP SUPERSTAR Dr. Dreidel
=================================================================================

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: COMMERCIAL ENTERTAINMENT KENNEDY POLITICAL POLITICIANS POLITICS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The Good, the Bad, and the Cringe: Twitchy Hands Out Super Bowl Commercial Awards
Grateful Calvin
Ruh-Roh, Somebody's SHOOK! Paid Biden Shills Freak OUT Over RFK Jr.'s Super Bowl Campaign Ad and LOL
Sam J.
That's Gonna Be a Meme: Travis Kelce's Bad Behavior Inspires Hilarious Caption Contest on Twitter
Grateful Calvin
Hillary Clinton Tells Biden to Hold Her Beer With an Even CREEPIER Post About the Chief's Super Bowl Win
Sam J.
Biden's Twitter Account Proves 'Adults Are in Charge' by Posting Pure Uncut Super Bowl Cringe
Coucy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement