Teacher Who Alerted Public About SF 'Woke Kindergarten' Placed on Leave
WH's Reported 'Damage Control Plan' for Defending Biden's Fitness for Office Is a...
Biden Reportedly Upset With AG Merrick Garland for Not Putting His Opponent on...
Sounds Like Perjury: New Details Emerge About Fani Willis as She Attempts to...
Jonathan Turley Spots Supreme Irony From WH Pushing to Censor Citizens for 'Disinformation...
Here's a Good Indication the White House Agrees Biden's Presser Was a Train...
PETA Isn't HORSING AROUND Anymore: The Animal Rights Group is Upset Yet Again...
Alabama Man Has Outdone Himself This Time, Y'all - You Won't BELIEVE What...
'I Want No Association With This Man!' Ozzy Osbourne Calls Out Kanye West
Utah Democrats Perform Olympic Medal-Worthy Faceplant Trying to Dunk On Governor Spencer C...
Get Help Wesley - Wil Wheaton Rants at Larry David's Elmo Incident
PETA Tries Shaming People for Super Bowl Snacks and It Is Clucking Hilarious
Deadspin Sued Over False 'Blackface' Accusation
Megyn Kelly Destroys Dem Claims Biden's Mental State is Being Questioned Because of...

Crikey Mate! Kangaroo HOPS Around a Florida Apartment Complex

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  3:10 PM on February 10, 2024
AngieArtist

HOPPY DAY Twitchy readers. We here at Twitchy bring you stories about happenings around the world daily, they usually involve US politics and they can sometimes be depressing even when we put that unique Twitchy snark on it.

Advertisement

So to lighten the mood of knowing our President probably needs to be in a nursing home lockdown unit instead of the Oval Office, we bring you FLORIDA KANAGROO! Seriously groundbreaking stuff.

Let's HOP to it.

That 911 call is amusing if you listen to the audio. What would you say?
'Umm ... maybe animal control, we got a rogue Roo running about by the pool.'

If you look at some of the comments on that post it was wild. You would think they would all be pretty light and funny but NOPE. As we stated above, our world can be depressing and some people wanted to comment on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on a Kangaroo post. We are not going to include the posts, we just wanted to mention that some people need to find a chill button.

He spelled it wrong but CRIKEY seems like the correct expression here.

Recommended

Sounds Like Perjury: New Details Emerge About Fani Willis as She Attempts to Ignore Subpoena
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Florida is beautiful. It has so many fun things, but adding in Kangaroos and earthquakes on top of the normal gators, FLORIDA MAN situations, and hurricanes makes us want to reconsider visiting any time soon. WE KID, they have Harry Potter World at Universal Studios, it has to make up for the earthquakes.

That Kangaroo was just looking for the Pina Coladas. It wasn't his fault he got lost. Have you ever tried to drive in Florida? It can be confusing and Roo was hopping. He had to be tired and ready to chill.

We are no experts, but we did not know you could own a Kangaroo either. This particular one looked pretty nice and calm, but they can be wild. If you have not seen it before look up some of those kangaroos that will fight people, just punch them in the face. It is wild. We know that sounds like it could fall into the depressing category but it is hilarious.

Advertisement

via GIPHY

We hope that little lost Roo got some Pina Coladas for his pouch and is chilling on a couch by the pool.

G'day Mates!

=================================================================================
Related: Ozzy Osbourne Calls Out Kanye West 
PETA Tries Shaming People for Super Bowl Snacks and It Is Clucking Hilarious
Ben Shapiro Announces the Retirement of RAP SUPERSTAR Dr. Dreidel
Annie Lennox's Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Grammys Leaves Out Some Important Information
Tracy Chapman & Luke Combs Grammy Performance
FAFSA Rollout Debacle
=================================================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANIMALS ENTERTAINMENT FUNNY WHAT HAPPENED

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sounds Like Perjury: New Details Emerge About Fani Willis as She Attempts to Ignore Subpoena
Grateful Calvin
Teacher Who Alerted Public About SF 'Woke Kindergarten' Placed on Leave
Doug P.
Biden Reportedly Upset With AG Merrick Garland for Not Putting His Opponent on Trial Fast Enough
Doug P.
Jonathan Turley Spots Supreme Irony From WH Pushing to Censor Citizens for 'Disinformation'
Doug P.
Here's a Good Indication the White House Agrees Biden's Presser Was a Train Wreck
Doug P.
WH's Reported 'Damage Control Plan' for Defending Biden's Fitness for Office Is a Real Shocker
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sounds Like Perjury: New Details Emerge About Fani Willis as She Attempts to Ignore Subpoena Grateful Calvin
Advertisement