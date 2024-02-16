'Comedic Choir of Fellow Misfits': Susan Sarandon Leads a Chorus of 'Let Gaza Live'

Susan Sarandon is KNOWN to be outspoken about her politics and she is no stranger to Twitchy. Sarandon is not a bad actress but she seems to have lost any ability she once had for singing. None of the people involved seem to be able to carry a tune in a bucket.

This writer actually liked Sarandon in a lot of her films. Thelma and Louise and The Rocky Horror Picture Show are both classics.

And the award for best actress in a musical and comedy (the “music” is the comedy) goes to… @SusanSarandon! ⚠️Caution: your ears. pic.twitter.com/n6lQjXuWYp — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) February 16, 2024

Ok, Michael. If it is a musical comedy we can get back on board. LOL!

Sarandon's biggest problem is that she generally has stupid takes on politics and makes a big show about making you know them. She was even dropped by her talent agency back in November 2023 for some remarks at a Pro-Palestine rally.

I want my time spent watching Thelma and Louise to be refunded. — Dvilnasky 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@KdDvilnasky) February 16, 2024

NOOOooooOOO!!! That is still a good film, just try to separate her characters from her as a political Karen.

This is an SNL Skit right? — Juda Lebow MD (@judalebow) February 17, 2024

It should be but SNL are a bunch of Leftists who forgot what being funny was a while ago.

Liberal Susan Sarandon leads her comedic choir of fellow misfits to “let gaza live.”

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oaUxXaHkOa — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) February 17, 2024

'Comedic Choir of Misfits' was such a perfect description we had to borrow it for the title!

She always has a hand in whatever outrage de jour has everyone’s attention. — Stacey Celebrates Traditions (@SunlightShine55) February 17, 2024

Stacey knows Susan pretty well because Susan is ALWAYS front and center of any BAD political take.

“Free all hostages now”… funny how that always seems to be ignored https://t.co/82pJm6TNA4 — Robin Venet (@robinvenet) February 17, 2024

You know what? That line is left out of most discussions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict which is weird because if no hostages were ever taken there would not be a conflict. Hmmmmm ... wonder why people always leave that out.

Why are they trying to kill us with this song?🙄😂 https://t.co/iL2lZpbLpl — Border Czar @SummersWave 🇺🇲💞🤠💞🐶💞🐾💞🐕💞😘 (@SummersWave) February 17, 2024

As much as they claim to hate war, why are they waging war on our eardrums?

I take it they won’t be rounded up and arrested and facing 11 years in prison like the peaceful protestors singing outside an abortion clinic. — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) February 17, 2024

They will not. They will not even get any pushback other than a few people like us making fun of them.

Suddenly, Stevie realized Schitt’s Creek wasn’t so bad after all. pic.twitter.com/1dRmbHOqpM — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) February 17, 2024

HA! We snort-laughed like a hyena with a cold. If you do not watch 'Schitt's Creek' you should. Anyway, that face is hilarious. She hears how bad they sound too.

Susan, maybe pick some people who can actually carry a tune next time, or better yet, maybe just once you can just be quiet.

