The Internet Was Made for Nikki Haley's Hilariously Unfortunate Wording in Her '12 Fellas' Post

The internet often seems like it may have been a mistake. Some people get dumber with every post they read or submit to social media. This is particularly true for most politicians. That is one of the reasons why Twitchy even exists. We take those dumb posts by and about politicians and point them out for all of you to laugh and make fun of them with us.

Nikki Haley made a very unfortunate post that should become the perfect example of why the internet is not ALWAYS awful. Her phrasing was a mess and the comments and quote-posts did not disappoint. Join us to point and laugh!

12 fellas down. 1 to go. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 18, 2024

AAaaaAAnnd Away we go.

You probably shouldn’t have tweeted this… pic.twitter.com/JHsVXzfIbO — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 18, 2024

That is an understatement. Could this post be Nikki's ' Howard Dean Yelp'? Not that she has been running a good campaign before this, but maybe it will just push her out of the race.

To be clear, we are not endorsing anyone, we are just saying of all the candidates in the whole world we might vote for SMOD over Nikki. Actually, take out the 'might'. We WOULD vote for SMOD.

I don’t think this reads like she thinks it does🤣 https://t.co/07GGCnS5xl — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) February 19, 2024

We don't think she ever read it but John is correct, whoever made that post must have had tunnel vision and did not think to 'Reddit test' it before posting. If you are ever UNSURE about something you want to post, and if it can be made into a TWSS or inappropriate joke, just post it as a comment on Reddit. If there is anything nasty to be said, you will find out.

Long weekend? — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) February 18, 2024

SMH. The comments are killing us but there is just something about a user named 'Prison Mitch' getting in on the joke that had us in stitches.

LOLOLOLOLOL *breathe * LOLOLOLOL. Grab our inhaler. We. Can't. Breathe.

If you do not get that joke just Google: Sam Bankman-Fried FTX Girlfriend. Don't blame us for what you find out though.

You ever get the feeling that Haley’s staff hates her? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 19, 2024

Literally nobody on her campaign reads her feed. Apparently not even her. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) February 19, 2024

If her staff does not hate her, they have a very funny way of showing love.

We are convinced a 4chan member somehow gained access to the staff. Can you imagine the conversation?

Staffer 1: We need to tweet about how she has made people drop out of the race but add 'WOMAN POWER' in.

Staffer 2: How about twelve down and one to go?

Staffer 1: How about twelve FELLAS down and one to go? *evil grin*

Staffer 2: PERFECT

Staffer 1: *Posts to 4Chan Discord: Mission Accomplished*

OMG who advised this tweet??? https://t.co/uyCJdoN1Bc — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 18, 2024

Somebody who hates her or just loves the 'troller coaster'. There are no other options.

The only person not in on the joke by this point is Nikki Haley. — Armchair Warlord (@ArmchairW) February 19, 2024

She has to have seen it by now and understand what they are all joking about. With all of the responses, we would not be surprised if she deleted it. It has been up for 18 hours at the time of writing this piece though so we will see. We did grab a screenshot just in case. *wink*

Taking the Kamala approach to get ahead I see — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) February 18, 2024

OUCH! That one did us in. It is too good. Everyone knows how KAMALA made it to the top.

Nikki, you may want to read over the social media posts before they get posted and do some background checks on your staff, we are pretty sure they hate you.

