Amy Winehouse Statue in London Had Star of David Necklace Covered With Pro-Palestine Sticker

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:30 PM on February 19, 2024
AP Photo / Victor R. Caivano

Antisemitism is on the rise all over the world. We have seen it predominately on college campuses here in the United States and it is reported to be extreme by many accounts in London. There is a statue of the late Amy Winehouse in London that has stood for years without any issues but in the statue she is wearing a Star of David necklace.

It seems the necklace was too much for some. The necklace was covered up by a Pro-Palestine sticker. WE KNOW, it is 'just a sticker' it can be removed. WE KNOW! We get it, but there is a growing sentiment underlying that makes it more concerning.

It is not about a sticker. However, most responses tried to trivialize the big picture in a game of compare and contrast while missing the point.

That comment represents the majority of comments on both posts. Yes, it is just a sticker, and it can be removed easily. The issue is not what material was used to deface the Star of David.

The issue is the overwhelming presence of the Pro-Palestine movement that feels comfortable enough to not just replace the Star of David on a statue, but yell and scream and make Jewish people on college campuses have to hide in an attic while they carry on. It is a movement that promotes people taking down posters of still missing hostages. It is the Pro-Palestine movement refusing to acknowledge the part HAMAs played and still play in the ongoing conflict.

Prove him wrong. Nobody can because the fact is there was a ceasefire in place on October 6th, 2023 and Israel did not break it. Since that time Israel has asked for all hostages to be returned and Hamas has not done it.

No clue if that man actually lived with or knew Winehouse, but the point is NOT how she would feel about it.

EXACTLY. Winehouse was Jewish, the Star of David is appropriate. People trying to erase symbols of Judaism and normalize removing 'Jewishness' are not speaking up FOR the people of Gaza. They want to eradicate 'Jewishness'. It starts with a sticker, it will expand and eventually, it is not 'just a sticker' it is removing the star from actual necklaces on actual people, and so on and so on.

We need to speak up when it is 'just a sticker' because if you are not yelling about it when it is small, chances are they will be sure you have no voice to yell about it when it expands.

Would these same people who are applauding covering the Star of David be upset if the Star of David sticker were placed over a Palestinian symbol on any statue or painting? We are guessing they would not think that is ok. Besides that, we are sick to death of people never acknowledging the fact that the reason Gaza is in the shape it is in, is due to HAMAS killing and kidnapping people during a ceasefire.

Want Israel to stop fighting in Gaza? It is easy. Gaza must return the hostages.

Let us say that again real loud and real clear.
Return the hostages.
Return the hostages.
Return the hostages.

Tags: ANTISEMITIC ANTISEMITISM ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT JEWISH LONDON

