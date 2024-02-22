GRAB YOUR POPCORN: Megyn Kelly Shreds MS Society's Apology to Fired 90-Yea-Old Volunteer

Twitchy told you about the MS Society FAIL when they fired a 90-year-old volunteer as well as the statement they released following the apology. Now we are going to put you front and center for the show since they have issued an APOLOGY.

GRAB YOUR POPCORN because Megyn Kelly was not having any of it. She destroyed them and it was GLORIOUS!

Another FAIL from the MS Society - they finally apologize to the 90-yr-old volunteer they fired for not understanding why she was forced to say her pronouns but now say what they shld’ve done was work w/her to explain how wonderful DEI is. WRONG AGAIN. https://t.co/dpXHQoEOEm — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 21, 2024

The pronoun game is so beyond silly. How is forcing 90-year-olds to say pronouns helping with diversity, equity, or inclusion? Was it really necessary for Fran to call 'Jake' she or he or they? We think Jake could have just allowed themselves to be called anything Fran chose, she is 90 years old and it wasn't going to hurt him, her, or them.

“The National Multiple Sclerosis Society apologizes for not using a baseball bat on Fran from the beginning.” — Paul Chato 🇨🇦 (@PaulChato) February 21, 2024

RIGHT!?!? Leave Fran alone, they just keep trying to beat her over the head with this junk at every turn. Can we as a society just agree that it is ok for anyone over the age of 80 to not worry about pronouns and just worry about staying alive and not falling? This really should not be too much to ask.

It's unreal. Their big takeaway, after all that time for reflection, was that they should have tried harder to convince a 90 year old women to adopt the pronounce nonsense before giving her the boot.



Never once, it seems, did they consider the policy might be at issue. — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) February 21, 2024

Leftists who run the current DEI culture will NEVER reflect upon themselves and the consequences of their policies. Heck, we can not even get Leftists in Congress to admit that 'Defund The Police' was a failure and the evidence is all around them.

@mssociety, that was the equivalent of an apology starting with, “I apologize to anyone who may have been offended”.



Fail, and you should be ashamed. Focus on your actual mission, and leave ideology at home. — DKvam (@DaveKvam) February 21, 2024

EXACTLY. It was a NONapology apology. Why are pronouns even an issue for MS volunteers? Focus on helping people with MS and get over it.

Not everyone was in step with Megyn. There were a few 'super Leftists' who wanted to prove how 'diverse' they were.

Who is Megyn "Karen" Kelly big mad at today?

You guessed it! The Multiple Sclerosis Society. Imagine you've allowed yourself to fall so far into the culture war rabbit hole that you're now legitimately angry at a non-profit that supports people with a debilitating disease. https://t.co/8O5S6244Kd — Art Vandelay 🇺🇸 🇺🇦🇮🇱🖐🌐 (@LJS527) February 21, 2024

Imagine you have allowed yourself to fall so far into the culture war rabbit hole that you are now legitimately supporting the harassment and firing of a 90-year-old woman because she did not understand pronouns ...

Back to the people who were correct and supported Megyn.

Granny doesn't care about f'n pronouns, she just wants to help people who are sick. https://t.co/Y1JuKoQO1G — REL@1213Robert (@1213treboR) February 21, 2024

She just wants to help people who are sick with the same disease that took her husband. If you want to talk about being compassionate and helping people in need, maybe the MS Society can allow an old woman to honor her late husband's memory. That would have been the compassionate thing to do.

"Our Apologies. We didn't Indoctrinate you enough." — David F. McCullough (@transmicro) February 22, 2024

Call us crazy but we just do not think there was any amount of reeducation to make Fran understand the pronoun culture. Half the country is not 90 years old and doesn't understand it.

They apologize like my mother-in-law, I'm sorry you feel bad about what I did to you. LOL. — Tachy (@raceytray11) February 21, 2024

HA! Her mother-in-law might be a Leftist Democrat. *SNORT*

Welp, we can only hope that as Fran tells the MS Society to take a hike and as she is leaving the building she screams:

'EXCUSE ME, IT'S MA'AM! IT IS MA'AM!!'

