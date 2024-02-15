MS Society Asks 90-Year-Old Volunteer to Step Down for Not Abiding by DEI Guidelines

Here's an interesting story that's still unfolding as we write this. Kali Kumor, the manager of community engagement (she/her) of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society sent a letter in January to a 90-year-old who'd volunteered for the society for 60 years to tell her that "her role as a volunteer is coming to an end." Why?

Advertisement

"As discussed earlier during our phone conversation," the letter reads, "after a thorough review of our guidelines and standards, it has come to our attention that there has been a failure to abide by our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion guidelines during your time as a volunteer. Unfortunately, based on the situation, we have made the difficult decision to have you step down from your volunteer position, effective immediately."

UNREAL. National MS Society (@mssociety) forced a 90-year-old volunteer to step down because she wasn’t “inclusive” enough after she asked what pronouns are.



Fran volunteered for 60 years and her late husband had MS.



The @mssociety still hasn’t said a word about this. Don’t… pic.twitter.com/OlXrT2kClQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 14, 2024

"Don’t give them another penny until they rectify this!"

I spoke with Fran about the National MS Society forcing her to step down over pronoun usage. Watch the interview here! https://t.co/GMPJQUmVWA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 14, 2024

"Her crime was asking what pronouns are after she was required to start using them."

BREAKING: @mssociety is doubling down on their decision to force a 90-year-old volunteer to step down for breaking their "inclusion policies" after she asked what pronouns are.



They suggest the 90-year-old volunteer made people feel "unsafe." They also warn staff not to comment… https://t.co/rhNSSPKiHQ pic.twitter.com/Lg6DnFIZK0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 15, 2024

"They also warn staff not to comment or talk about it on social media."

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: President of @mssociety has unexpectedly quietly decided to retire. I’m told by an employee this is completely sudden and out of the blue. Unclear if it’s related to this story.



This was her DEI video where she says they’re inclusive of everyone. Everyone… https://t.co/rhNSSPKQxo pic.twitter.com/LtwOgschIE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 15, 2024

"Everyone except 90-year-old disabled grandmas who don’t know what pronouns are!"

BREAKING: National MS Society just put out a statement TRIPLING down on their decision to force a 90-year-old volunteer to step down for breaking their “inclusion policy” after she asked what pronouns are.



.@mssociety also deleted their webpage of their board members. They’re… https://t.co/rhNSSPKQxo pic.twitter.com/roarSrRKeG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 15, 2024

"@mssociety also deleted their webpage of their board members. They’re trying to hide from this!"

Why did @mssociety take down their webpage listing their board of directors?



Here’s the list as of 2022: pic.twitter.com/e4bW7FU1nq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 15, 2024

Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok is a stochastic terrorist urging her followers to call in bomb threats to the National MS Society — at least that's what NBC News has told us.

Advertisement

What say you @mssociety?



It's a disgrace when patient advocacy takes a backseat to woke DEI agenda.



Don't be surprised to see your funding sources slowly fade away.



It's no joke; go woke, go broke. — Mark Lloyd (@EyesOpenNoFear) February 15, 2024

Bullies and cowards — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) February 15, 2024

Having MS is hard enough. Having to also be deeply ashamed of your primary charitable society is equally unrecoverable. — hb-robert (@HBRobert) February 15, 2024

This is ridiculous. An old lady volunteering a cause she is, of course, passionate about, is expelled by some nobody DEI hire who, I would hazard a guess, has no particular care about MS or the charity.



We have truly lost our way.



The end times must be coming. — Zarathustra (@Zarathrust4) February 14, 2024

The she/her who wrote the letter looks like she's about 12 years old.

This is an assault on the right to free speech.



You can’t require someone to say any words.



And it’s even more ridiculous when the words being required are ridiculous.



In summary: the left is ridiculous. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 14, 2024

Don't really see how this action helps the MS Society in reaching their goal of helping people with MS.



DEI is just another expression of bigotry and racism. — TerryPrentice (@Terry1667064) February 14, 2024

The gender cult isn't about inclusion, they are about excluding anyone who is a threat to their narcissistic power grabs. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) February 14, 2024

Advertisement

The woke mob takes another innocent victim.

So sad to see. — Ryan Wasielewski (@R_G_Wasielewski) February 14, 2024

DEI is poison and destroys every organization it infiltrates. The fact that the charity spends money to pay someone to enforce its DEI guidelines is reason enough to stop donating.

***