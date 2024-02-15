MS Society Asks 90-Year-Old Volunteer to Step Down for Not Abiding by DEI Guidelines

Illegal Who Beat Up Cops in New York Now Wanted for Robbery
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on February 15, 2024
AngieArtist

Here's an interesting story that's still unfolding as we write this. Kali Kumor, the manager of community engagement (she/her) of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society sent a letter in January to a 90-year-old who'd volunteered for the society for 60 years to tell her that "her role as a volunteer is coming to an end." Why?

"As discussed earlier during our phone conversation," the letter reads, "after a thorough review of our guidelines and standards, it has come to our attention that there has been a failure to abide by our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion guidelines during your time as a volunteer. Unfortunately, based on the situation, we have made the difficult decision to have you step down from your volunteer position, effective immediately."

"Don’t give them another penny until they rectify this!"

"Her crime was asking what pronouns are after she was required to start using them."

"They also warn staff not to comment or talk about it on social media."

"Everyone except 90-year-old disabled grandmas who don’t know what pronouns are!"

"@mssociety also deleted their webpage of their board members. They’re trying to hide from this!"

Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok is a stochastic terrorist urging her followers to call in bomb threats to the National MS Society — at least that's what NBC News has told us.

The she/her who wrote the letter looks like she's about 12 years old.

DEI is poison and destroys every organization it infiltrates. The fact that the charity spends money to pay someone to enforce its DEI guidelines is reason enough to stop donating.

