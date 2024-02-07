NBC News Does Its Third Hit Piece This Year on Chaya Raichik of Libs of TikTok

Do you think maybe NBC News has it out for Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik? In January, they published a piece about Raichik's appointment to the Oklahoma State Department of Education Library Media Advisory Committee to keep porn out of schools. That doesn't sound so bad, but they described her as a "far-right influencer" whose X feed "is often laced with bigoted rhetoric." This is how NBC News' Matt Lavietes framed the story:

A far-right influencer who was accused of instigating bomb threats last year against a school library in Tulsa has been named an adviser to a state library committee, the head of the Oklahoma State Department of Education says. https://t.co/joS0KS5Xfi — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 24, 2024

"Accused of" instigating bomb threats? That's pretty weak.

The following day, another NBC News reporter, David Ingram, reached out to Raichik for comment, this time for a piece about "airlines and DEI." Libs of TikTok had posted an "incendiary" tweet: a photo of an Alaska Airlines jet whose door bolts blew off next to a picture of drag queens preparing for a flight, suggesting that maybe the airline ought to pay less attention to DEI and more to quality control.

When asked for comment, Raichik replied that Ingram "is white so he’s probably a privileged oppressor. I told him I will only talk to black, Latinx, or LGBTQ reporters."

Ingram's not giving up, and NBC News has published another piece featuring Raichik, this one outing her as being behind 33 bomb threats.

New from me this morning: After Libs of TikTok posted, at least 21 bomb threats followed https://t.co/8rn1QDM7jZ via @nbcnews — David Ingram (@David_Ingram) February 7, 2024

It’s not only victims who say that Libs of TikTok is sparking bomb threats.



It’s also the view of some police.



“It appears this all stems from a post made earlier this week by Chaya Raichik and her ‘Libs of TikTok’ account,” an Iowa detective wrote. https://t.co/8rn1QDM7jZ — David Ingram (@David_Ingram) February 7, 2024

Chaya Raichik is not accused of making any bomb threats in Iowa or anywhere else. But government officials told NBC News they believe Raichik sparked threats in their localities with her posts on social media that digitally heckle people. https://t.co/8rn1QDM7jZ — David Ingram (@David_Ingram) February 7, 2024

He waits until the third tweet to tell us that "Raichik is not accused of making any bomb threats in Iowa or anywhere else."

Detectives in Iowa are blaming me for b*mb threats. NBC is trying to get law enforcement to say I’m connected so that I can be investigated. That’s their goal. They want me in prison for exposing the grooming and sexualization of your kids. https://t.co/lCWVFgbvMx pic.twitter.com/TFxGwuq0a5 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 7, 2024

NBC News' goal is to instigate yet another trans mass shooter to kill Raichik. There, we said it.

Hi @David_Ingram @NBCNews, if I get any death threats or hateful messages as a result of this article, is that your fault? https://t.co/U6wAN1K2UX — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 7, 2024

New from me this morning: After @David_Ingram of @NBCNews wrote a slanderous article about me, I received threats of v*olence.



David and NBC are responsible. They are stochastic t*rr*rists. I will be reporting them to the FBI and my local police. https://t.co/DUH4ZH11IK pic.twitter.com/zH7lai95P4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 7, 2024

New from me this morning: After David Ingram posted, death threats against Chaya followed. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 7, 2024

This is a transparent and age-old way to chill speech. It's a shame that journalists, once champions of free expression, do it. https://t.co/iIHMa7V4Po — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 7, 2024

So, applying your own logic, what you're saying is that if she gets a death threat after you write this article, you're personally responsible for it -- or is it NBC? Since that's the case, isn't it irresponsible of you to write the article? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 7, 2024

Ingram is pretty much accusing her of being a serial bomber.

All attempts had even appearing to be a journalist have gone out the window, haven’t they? This is libelous, activist garbage. — (((Adam Ξ/ξ Bohn))) (@BadtotheBohn) February 7, 2024

Ahhh, the ol’ “shoot the messenger” approach.



Are bomb threats bad?



Of course.



Is it somehow @libsoftiktok’s fault that people are continually outraged the more the trans cult is exposed?



Not in the least. — TheControlGroup (@USWCCEM) February 7, 2024

Seth Dillon is CEO of The Babylon Bee:

David, do you think Chaya should be prevented from reporting when drag queens perform for children, or when schools offer porn in their libraries, or when hospitals offer transition "care," including irreversible surgical procedures, to minors? What should she be allowed to… https://t.co/21N6zMDkLP — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 7, 2024

David, do you think Chaya should be prevented from reporting when drag queens perform for children, or when schools offer porn in their libraries, or when hospitals offer transition "care," including irreversible surgical procedures, to minors? What should she be allowed to report on, if not these things? And how would you prevent her from doing this reporting? Would you have her imprisoned or do you just want to cut out her tongue? Do you think anyone who notices that these things are happening and has the audacity to draw attention to them should be censored or otherwise punished?Follow up question: Do you and others in the media who smear Chaya as a stochastic terrorist bear any responsibility for the endless string of death threats she receives?Final follow up: Do you have any concern at all for the children Chaya and people like myself hope to protect by drawing attention to their abuse and exploitation?

Does Ingram want sexually explicit materials in middle school libraries? It sure sounds like it.

Revealing the truth is not the problem. — DeLawn MuskRat (@DeLawnMuskRat) February 7, 2024

NBC reported that there have recently be 33 bomb threats because of @libsoftiktok.



Prosecutors pursued charges in only 3 of the incidents. One was a kid, another was Patriot Front's alleged plan to riot (no actual bomb threat.)



Interesting that almost all of them were hoaxes… — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 7, 2024

NBC reported that there have recently [been] 33 bomb threats because of @libsoftiktok. Prosecutors pursued charges in only 3 of the incidents. One was a kid, another was Patriot Front's alleged plan to riot (no actual bomb threat.) Interesting that almost all of them were hoaxes that the police decided not to pursue. Seems like the real target of these "bomb threats" is LoTT and @ChayaRaichik10.

So, if she receives death threats from your reporting, you should be investigated and jailed. Noted. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) February 7, 2024

"Sparked." You keep using that word. What does it mean? Please be specific. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 7, 2024

She reposts videos that people have put online and made public, hoping they'll get exposure.

Hey David, remember when a tr*ns militant decided to k*ll some kids in Nashville, citing:



"Wanna kill all you little c*******, Bunch of little f****** w/ your white privileges f*** you f******."



Have you done a story on what may have motivated this murderer? If not, why not? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2024

Hopefully she bankrupts you. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 7, 2024

So what did she do besides report the truth?



Did she lie?



Did she direct any action?



Did she illegally reveal any new information?



Did she even identify a private person?



Your premise is that we need to repress the truth of things, otherwise people will be violently angry. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 7, 2024

Remember when the Washington Post's senior managing editor, Cameron Barr, posted a statement about Taylor Lorenz's hit piece on Raichick and said, “We did not publish or link to any details about her personal life.” Um, that was a flat-out lie. As Jerry Dunleavy and a few others noted, the Post stealth-edited the piece to remove the link to the real estate license without an explanation or editor’s note. When pressed on why they deleted the link, WaPo said, "Ultimately, we deemed it unnecessary."

Does Ingram mention in his piece that Raichik was doxxed by Taylor Lorenz?

You're blaming her for people making bomb threats when all she does is post liberals speaking their own words. No editing; no interpretations; just THEIR OWN WORDS.



Implying she's behind some incitement to violence is going to get you and @NBCNews sued into oblivion, a-hole. — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) February 7, 2024

You could have just started with this, 'The charging documents associated with those prosecutions did not mention either Libs of TikTok or Raichik.' — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 7, 2024

Wait. So a few cops think, in their opinion, that these posts may have inspired the people making bomb threats - which you can’t confirm. Wow. Brilliant investigative journalism there. — Watsername (@chronicparent) February 7, 2024

You dislike her because she does your *job* better than you… and what you dislike, you try to destroy with innuendo… — Badd Mojjo (@BaddMojjo) February 7, 2024

So David this obsession with trying to destroy Libs of TikTok needs to halt.

You are only confirming that you and @NBCNews are supporting s*xual indoctrination of children and pedophilia. Not a good look. — TS Nelson (@TanyaNe00441025) February 7, 2024

NBC News really needs to have a staff meeting and tell its reporters to lay off of Raichik. It's not a good look.

***