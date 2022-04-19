Let’s all congratulate the Washington Post today! First, for hiring vindictive troll and notorious serial online bully Taylor Lorenz, and second, for covering themselves in glory once again by promoting the antithesis of good journalism as good journalism.

WaPo is certainly getting plenty of attention for giving the green light to Lorenz to punish Libs of Tik Tok by any means necessary, means that include doxxing (and harassing family members, of course). But it’s also important to make sure that the Washington Post gets extra attention for what they did to promote endangering the livelihood and life of the woman behind Libs of Tik Tok. Because what they did was shameful and despicable.

the washington post linked directly to libsoftiktok's real estate license. the purpose clearly is to destroy this woman's ability to feed herself. — Mike Solana (@micsolana) April 19, 2022

When he says that the Washington Post linked directly to the woman’s real estate license, he’s not kidding:

BTW this article links directly to the real estate license of the creator of the Libs of TikTok account, with that real estate license webpage even listing a possible physical address for the creator of the account… — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 19, 2022

What is that if not doxxing? The Washington Post made the very deliberate decision to give Taylor Lorenz the power of their platform to sic God-knows-who on the woman behind Libs of Tik Tok.

It seems like a small ask for WaPo to remove this hyperlink (which has an address)? Not like it even adds much to the story. https://t.co/qXLlWeOOM6 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 19, 2022

Because it adds nothing to the story, other than an endorsement of harassment and potentially violence.

For what it’s worth, the link to the license has been removed from the article. Not because WaPo suddenly decided to grow a conscience, but because they got tired of being bombarded with questions about what the hell would possess them to ever do something like this and call it “journalism.”

Looks like WaPo removed the link to her real estate license. Compare current version to an archive. pic.twitter.com/kthrVZVKQy — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 19, 2022

The original article from Taylor Lorenz included a link to @libsoftiktok's private work details and address A Full on Dox An updated version on WaPo removed the link which I will not post here pic.twitter.com/CsCNffwbUU — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 19, 2022

The WaPo article by Taylor Lorenz originally linked to the real estate license for the person behind the Libs of TikTok account— the link listed the person’s name, real estate license number, possible physical address, etc. WaPo only removed the link after being called out on it. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 19, 2022

We’re still trying to wrap our minds around the fact that a national media outlet not only allowed something like this to happen, but actively encouraged it.

That’s very irresponsible & very on brand for that person. https://t.co/rrz9EFZLQK — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 19, 2022

The next time anyone — anyone — tries to defend the Washington Post’s honor, tries to defend the Washington Post from critics who call them “Enemy of the People,” remember what Taylor Lorenz and the Washington Post did to Libs of Tik Tok. They tried to bury Libs of Tik Tok — and ended up digging their own grave.

