Let’s all congratulate the Washington Post today! First, for hiring vindictive troll and notorious serial online bully Taylor Lorenz, and second, for covering themselves in glory once again by promoting the antithesis of good journalism as good journalism.

WaPo is certainly getting plenty of attention for giving the green light to Lorenz to punish Libs of Tik Tok by any means necessary, means that include doxxing (and harassing family members, of course). But it’s also important to make sure that the Washington Post gets extra attention for what they did to promote endangering the livelihood and life of the woman behind Libs of Tik Tok. Because what they did was shameful and despicable.

When he says that the Washington Post linked directly to the woman’s real estate license, he’s not kidding:

What is that if not doxxing? The Washington Post made the very deliberate decision to give Taylor Lorenz the power of their platform to sic God-knows-who on the woman behind Libs of Tik Tok.

Because it adds nothing to the story, other than an endorsement of harassment and potentially violence.

For what it’s worth, the link to the license has been removed from the article. Not because WaPo suddenly decided to grow a conscience, but because they got tired of being bombarded with questions about what the hell would possess them to ever do something like this and call it “journalism.”

We’re still trying to wrap our minds around the fact that a national media outlet not only allowed something like this to happen, but actively encouraged it.

The next time anyone — anyone — tries to defend the Washington Post’s honor, tries to defend the Washington Post from critics who call them “Enemy of the People,” remember what Taylor Lorenz and the Washington Post did to Libs of Tik Tok. They tried to bury Libs of Tik Tok — and ended up digging their own grave.

