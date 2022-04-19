In case you’re just joining us … not much has changed. Taylor Lorenz is still an absolute garbage human (if you can even call her human). The only thing that’s changed, really, is that the deeper we dive into Lorenz’s disgusting doxxing of the woman behind Libs of Tik Tok — poorly disguised as “journalism,” of course — the worse she looks.

Libs of TikTok has become a powerful force online, shaping right-wing media, impacting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation & influencing millions by posting viral videos aimed at inciting outrage. I wrote abt the account, the woman behind it, and why it mattershttps://t.co/347Veoau3Y — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 19, 2022

The only incitement is coming from Taylor Lorenz. The purpose of doxxing someone is to incite harassment and, yes, violence.

the washington post linked directly to libsoftiktok's real estate license. the purpose clearly is to destroy this woman's ability to feed herself. — Mike Solana (@micsolana) April 19, 2022

Taylor Lorenz and the Washington Post clearly do want to destroy this woman’s life. But they’re not content to take her down without getting her family involved, because what’s vile insult without a little violent injury?

Hi @TaylorLorenz! Which of my relatives did you enjoy harassing the most at their homes yesterday? pic.twitter.com/QehkBSgcmG — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

Imagine answering the knock or the bell and finding serial online bully Taylor Lorenz on your doorstep, in the flesh, demanding that you speak to her about the relative whose life she’s deliberately trying to endanger.

What is wrong with people??? https://t.co/Xw4hJJi8EA — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) April 19, 2022

This is harassment. — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) April 19, 2022

Pure and simple. What Taylor Lorenz did is criminal. And the Washington Post is not just enabling it, but endorsing it.

The hypocrisy of @TaylorLorenz tracking down the family members of the @libsoftiktok account is on a new level. How her bosses at @washingtonpost allow this to happen makes me question their sanity, too. https://t.co/5raLgqhvMg — Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) April 19, 2022

They’re perfectly sane. They know exactly what they’re doing.

What you should really be questioning is their humanity, because if we didn’t know any better, we’d say they lost it a long time ago.

Hey what if people followed Taylor Lorenz’ example and showed up at her family members’ homes? That cool? — Jay (@OneFineJay) April 19, 2022

Maybe we’d be treated to another video of Taylor Lorenz crying crocodile tears over her faux victimhood.

Honestly, though, we wouldn’t harass her family members. Because, unlike Taylor Lorenz, we’re not evil.

In any event, one thing is for sure:

I hope everyone in @libsoftiktok's family is armed or will be soon. https://t.co/LfVpNY8mmX — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 19, 2022

