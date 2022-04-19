In case you’re just joining us … not much has changed. Taylor Lorenz is still an absolute garbage human (if you can even call her human). The only thing that’s changed, really, is that the deeper we dive into Lorenz’s disgusting doxxing of the woman behind Libs of Tik Tok — poorly disguised as “journalism,” of course — the worse she looks.

The only incitement is coming from Taylor Lorenz. The purpose of doxxing someone is to incite harassment and, yes, violence.

Taylor Lorenz and the Washington Post clearly do want to destroy this woman’s life. But they’re not content to take her down without getting her family involved, because what’s vile insult without a little violent injury?

Imagine answering the knock or the bell and finding serial online bully Taylor Lorenz on your doorstep, in the flesh, demanding that you speak to her about the relative whose life she’s deliberately trying to endanger.

Pure and simple. What Taylor Lorenz did is criminal. And the Washington Post is not just enabling it, but endorsing it.

They’re perfectly sane. They know exactly what they’re doing.

What you should really be questioning is their humanity, because if we didn’t know any better, we’d say they lost it a long time ago.

Maybe we’d be treated to another video of Taylor Lorenz crying crocodile tears over her faux victimhood.

Honestly, though, we wouldn’t harass her family members. Because, unlike Taylor Lorenz, we’re not evil.

In any event, one thing is for sure:

