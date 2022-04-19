Less than a month ago, a very weepy Taylor Lorenz was interviewed on MSNBC talking about how horrible her life is because people are mean to her on social media. She even claimed to have PTSD. You’ve gotta wonder if Taylor is bright enough to see the irony of this entire situation. We’re guessing no.

To remind you all of what she did and said, here’s the video (that she’s not a fan of because she knows it makes her look like a ridiculous hypocrite):

When this story about @LibsOfTikTok is published … Remember this (now-deleted) video of Cry-Bully @TaylorLorenz sobbing on TV about how she felt when people published her private information online →https://t.co/Ouopoc2IyH pic.twitter.com/67bQDOXfx8 — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) April 19, 2022

And now she’s harassing another woman on Twitter.

Because you know, it was so traumatic for her and stuff she thought she’d share it with someone else? Note, we saw tweets about her going to this woman’s relatives’ homes to harass them … she thinks this is reporting.

Yeah, awful stuff.

Meet the woman behind Libs of TikTok, secretly fueling the right’s outrage machine https://t.co/VwNc9sB0NO — Post Business (@washpostbiz) April 19, 2022

This article is behind a paywall.

WaPo is trying to capitalize on the doxxing of a private citizen.

Keepin’ it classy, as always.

Not going to read the hit piece attempt, but knowing the lengths you’ll go to harm the account holder says everything about how effective it is against your virulently held political views — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 19, 2022

Anything to control the narrative, and LibsOfTikTok was exposing too much of who the Left really is … by sharing their own videos they made very public.

Maybe if you don’t want your insane videos to be seen by people who disagree with you don’t post them? Just thinking out loud?

Sounds like Taylor was harassing Christina Pushaw as well.

The Bezos Post’s internet hall monitor is so excited to “expose” @libsoftiktok. Here is my comment: 🤡 pic.twitter.com/SodXls9NV7 — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 19, 2022

Technology Reporter.

Right.

Since we cover tweets we suppose that makes us Technology Reporters as well.

Heh.

Here’s why private citizen @libsoftiktok incurred the wrath of WaPo’s Taylor Lorenz: – Degenerate progressives posted public videos about how they have sexually explicit conversations with minors

– LibsofTikTok reposted those videos

– Degenerates faced professional consequences — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 19, 2022

In a way, LibsOfTikTok is just REPORTING.

But you know, we can’t have that.

it gets so much worse. i have confirmation from @libsoftiktok that @taylorlorenz knocked on her relative’s door today in addition to calling her family members. this woman doxxes and harasses people constantly, but god forbid you send her a mean tweet. https://t.co/mMWgU3d5dK pic.twitter.com/wtD9zbzEVf — MJ (@morganisawizard) April 19, 2022

Guess how Taylor’s little article is going over:

Taylor Lorenz is doxing a woman on the internet. https://t.co/T0vqilOg8A — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 19, 2022

Taylor Lorenz is the worst person on twitter. She is a creepy little monster with delusions of youth who has dedicated her life to silencing anyone she didn't personally know while attending her boarding school for rich entitled babies. https://t.co/1zvqc5YETW — PoliMath (@politicalmath) April 19, 2022

This was Taylor Lorenz a couple of weeks ago. She was crying victim of "harassment”. Today she tracked down and harassed family members of the @libsoftiktok account for an article she’s working on. It turns out Taylor’s the perpetrator, not victim.pic.twitter.com/CifXGvASCV — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 19, 2022

Surely not the same Taylor Lorenz who was crying like a child over online harassment? Amazing. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) April 19, 2022

Tech reporter @TaylorLorenz, who recently appeared on television crying about harassment and doxxing, has just doxxed the woman who runs the popular account @libsoftiktok. The hypocrisy is stunning. pic.twitter.com/c25w931x6X — James Spiro (@JamesSpiro) April 19, 2022

Stunning.

And not in a good way.

Since WaPo posted this article, Taylor has pinned it to her timeline because she’s just that awful.

