Boy oh boy, the Left is angry about Judge Kathryn Kimball reversing the CDC push to keep Americans masked while they travel. We’re not entirely sure when they lost their ability to think for themselves and accept other people will think for THEMSELVES but it has gotten really bad. The way they’re treating Judge Kimball, implying she’s too young and stupid to know what she’s done, is abhorrent.

Case and point this tweet from Sam Stein.

The judge who made this ruling, Kathryn Kimball, is 35 yrs old. Was confirmed at the age of 33 during the lame duck. Judiciary matters. https://t.co/H4aacMsws7 — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 18, 2022

Wonder if Sam would say this about a male judge. Or a liberal female judge?

We’re going to guess no.

"This woman is too young to be given such responsibilities" is a take. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 18, 2022

And it’s a bad take at that.

Yup.

Really bad.

Oh, and we’re going to guess Judge Kimball can define what a woman is.

Nobody is stopping you from wearing a mask on a plane if you feel you need to…. — SECRET SQUIRREL, VESSEL OF LOVE (@SecritSqrl) April 18, 2022

SERIOUSLY. We don’t get it. People who still want to wear a mask can absolutely wear one. Go for it. But they can no longer force their fears and paranoia on the people around them. This should never have been allowed in the first place.

So, you have a problem with district court judges issuing nationwide injunctions? Or is it only allowed if the judge is in Hawaii? — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) April 18, 2022

What is the problem? Ppl can still wear masks if they want? — Ali (@asdindiana) April 18, 2022

If she was a 35-year-old liberal judge who made a decision you agreed with, I am 100% sure you would not bring up her age in a Tweet. Why do you hate young women so much?https://t.co/KjlWUFIkDX — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) April 18, 2022

Ouch.

But fair.

This does feel like Sam is targeting this young female judge.

Are you suggesting that she is not qualified to hold the position? Just wanting to be clear. — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) April 18, 2022

Gosh, it looks to us like he’s definitely suggesting she’s not qualified to hold her position.

35 and already smarter than every ignorant lib in the country. Impressive. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 18, 2022

To be fair, it doesn’t take much to be smarter than every ignorant lib in the country.

They made a sitcom like this. But naturally it's the 2020s so it had to be gender-swapped. pic.twitter.com/mft1K6Qctq — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 18, 2022

Someone should probably tell Sam now would be a good time to delete that tweet.

***

