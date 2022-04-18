Boy oh boy, the Left is angry about Judge Kathryn Kimball reversing the CDC push to keep Americans masked while they travel. We’re not entirely sure when they lost their ability to think for themselves and accept other people will think for THEMSELVES but it has gotten really bad. The way they’re treating Judge Kimball, implying she’s too young and stupid to know what she’s done, is abhorrent.

Case and point this tweet from Sam Stein.

Wonder if Sam would say this about a male judge. Or a liberal female judge?

We’re going to guess no.

And it’s a bad take at that.

Yup.

Really bad.

Oh, and we’re going to guess Judge Kimball can define what a woman is.

SERIOUSLY. We don’t get it. People who still want to wear a mask can absolutely wear one. Go for it. But they can no longer force their fears and paranoia on the people around them. This should never have been allowed in the first place.

Ouch.

But fair.

This does feel like Sam is targeting this young female judge.

Gosh, it looks to us like he’s definitely suggesting she’s not qualified to hold her position.

To be fair, it doesn’t take much to be smarter than every ignorant lib in the country.

Someone should probably tell Sam now would be a good time to delete that tweet.

