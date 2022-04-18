Happy Tax Day!

Don’t click off the story – we’re being facetious.

And there’s the thing, that Biden thought today of all days was a good idea to pretend his plan would keep people making less than $400k from paying more in income taxes to dunk on Republicans tells us he’s not all there. Ok, when he tried to shake hands with the ghost in North Carolina THAT proved he’s not all there.

This just proves whoever is tweeting for the guy thinks most Americans are morons.

Under the Congressional Republican Tax Plan, 75 million middle-class families’ taxes will increase an average of almost $1,500 a year. Under my plan, no one making less than $400,000 will have their taxes raised. This Tax Day, the difference couldn’t be clearer. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 18, 2022

The difference couldn’t be clearer.

Alrighty, Slow Joe.

So taxes won't be raised but groceries and gas prices will….gotcha — Armando C (@IndyHusker21) April 18, 2022

Inflation is the ‘tax’ that’s hitting us all.

They're paying a lot more than $1,500 a year with your inflation, Joey — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) April 18, 2022

Yuuuup. Give us those mean Republicans with affordable gas and lower inflation every day of the week.

It'd be better for us if Congress would cut spending so that our taxes would go down instead. — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) April 18, 2022

We don’t have a revenue issue, we have a spending issue.

And that’s the truth.

It's time to adjust that $400,000 promise to your inflation rate. $444,345.87 — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) April 18, 2022

Oof, math for the win!

Or loss, in this case.

True story.

No, under your costs on everything will go up. Our expenses have increased more than $5k in a year, but you’re on here telling us to worry about $1500. Makes sense Dems think losing $3500 is a good deal. — Ross Schumann (@RossSchumann) April 18, 2022

My yearly expenses have gone up over $5000 because of your ridiculous administration https://t.co/TjW8t4KsVz — str8thinker/ Dr. Nickster (@str8thinker) April 18, 2022

Ridiculous administration.

That works.

Such a lie. I just had to write a check for $5,000 you moron president https://t.co/YtLdDdOGvH — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇲🇺🇸 🍊 Man Good (@MrsPatriot8) April 18, 2022

Ouch.

Kamala becomes president in that situation and yeah … no.

It's cute when liberals pretend to care about citizens being taxed. Especially when Biden is bankrupting America with this inflation tax. https://t.co/cn8b7OuEW2 — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) April 18, 2022

But Republicans.

REEEEEEEE!

***

