Testicle tanning. Alrighty then.

Hey man, we write about a lot of silly stuff (we have to, considering we cover the timelines of Eric Swalwell, AOC, Ilhan Omar, and other ‘winners’ on Twitter) so you KNOW we’ve got to write about testicle tanning that is literally TRENDING ON TWITTER right this very minute.

Tucker Carlson’s upcoming Fox News documentary on manly men has well and truly screwed with the Left and Never Trumpers. Maybe if CNN+ had come up with a documentary that actually got people’s attention (good or bad?) they wouldn’t be laying off so many people?

They just can’t deal:

The testicle-tanning thing is a great bit of marketing. But don't overlook the point of Carlson's shows — undercutting expertise — or that the trailer's featured expert on the purported decline of testosterone is RFK Jr. https://t.co/D6zqjiAcZJ — Philip Bump (@pbump) April 18, 2022

It’s a great bit of marketing BUT OMG IT’S EVIL AND PEOPLE MIGHT TAN THEIR TESTICLES.

C’mon, don’t knock the bromeopathic possibilities here, bro. Seems tanning the testicles can improve testosterone levels or something?

In his new special on how to raise testosterone levels in men, Tucker Carlson’s guest suggests “testicle tanning” using infrared light as a “bromeopathic” therapy. pic.twitter.com/PirerBMRyr — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 17, 2022

And they are freaking TF out about it.

*snort*

Sorry.. are the same people that promoted sunning their buttholes now laughing at testicle tanning? — FrogDoc (@TueborFrog) April 18, 2022

Who knew so many would oppose the tanning of the testicles?

OMG, this woman wrote an entire thread on why you can’t tan your testicles:

Since homeopathy does nothing, bromeopathy is when bros endorse garbage treatments that also do nothing — Ashley Winter MD || Urologist (@AshleyGWinter) April 17, 2022

As we said in the headline, we can’t make this up.

I’m going with performance art on the testicle tanning thing. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 18, 2022

Interesting thread on the Tucker testosterone strangeness. TLDR, you might want to hold off on the testicle-tanning. (Place *that* in the category of things I never thought I'd type.) https://t.co/KIIsRLQuzv — David French (@DavidAFrench) April 18, 2022

Strangeness that has everyone and their dog talking about his documentary.

I largely took the weekend off from social media, and coming back to testicle tanning and actual video of Moskva is a blessing. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 18, 2022

We know there’s a testicle/Rick Wilson joke to be made here but to be honest, it’s Monday and we’re not feeling that clever just yet. Check back in a few hours …

I think I overdid it on the testicle tanning pic.twitter.com/U1AS18BVtE — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) April 18, 2022

Whatever Tucker’s reason, he definitely has the traffic, attention, and likely the viewers for a successful documentary. It’s like Howard Stern before he became one of the yentas he used to complain about, they said he had more listeners who hated him than liked him because they wanted to know what he might say.

Tucker will laugh all the way to the bank, tanned testicles or not.

***

