Testicle tanning. Alrighty then.

Hey man, we write about a lot of silly stuff (we have to, considering we cover the timelines of Eric Swalwell, AOC, Ilhan Omar, and other ‘winners’ on Twitter) so you KNOW we’ve got to write about testicle tanning that is literally TRENDING ON TWITTER right this very minute.

Tucker Carlson’s upcoming Fox News documentary on manly men has well and truly screwed with the Left and Never Trumpers. Maybe if CNN+ had come up with a documentary that actually got people’s attention (good or bad?) they wouldn’t be laying off so many people?

They just can’t deal:

It’s a great bit of marketing BUT OMG IT’S EVIL AND PEOPLE MIGHT TAN THEIR TESTICLES.

C’mon, don’t knock the bromeopathic possibilities here, bro. Seems tanning the testicles can improve testosterone levels or something?

And they are freaking TF out about it.

Trending

*snort*

Who knew so many would oppose the tanning of the testicles?

OMG, this woman wrote an entire thread on why you can’t tan your testicles:

As we said in the headline, we can’t make this up.

Strangeness that has everyone and their dog talking about his documentary.

We know there’s a testicle/Rick Wilson joke to be made here but to be honest, it’s Monday and we’re not feeling that clever just yet. Check back in a few hours …

Whatever Tucker’s reason, he definitely has the traffic, attention, and likely the viewers for a successful documentary. It’s like Howard Stern before he became one of the yentas he used to complain about, they said he had more listeners who hated him than liked him because they wanted to know what he might say.

Tucker will laugh all the way to the bank, tanned testicles or not.

***

