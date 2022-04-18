Finally, something on Hillary Clinton that STICKS?

Yeah yeah yeah, we know, we shouldn’t hold our breath but maybe, just maybe there’s something this time and we’ve got a real ‘tick-tock’ on our hands. Wouldn’t that be AMAZING? And while we are certainly not experts, the fact at least five of her former campaign contractors/researchers have invoked the 5th certainly must mean something stinks in Clinton-Land.

Right?

Jonathan Turley shared it out:

In his latest filing, Durham revealed that at least five of the former Clinton campaign contractors/researchers have invoked the Fifth Amendment and refused to cooperate in fear that they might incriminate themselves in criminal conduct… https://t.co/1Y1ZzaLIOo — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 17, 2022

See what we mean?

Durham also detailed how the false claims related to Alfa Bank involved Clinton General Counsel Marc Elias and Christopher Steele. Indeed, the new requested immunized testimony would come from a Tech executive who allegedly can share information on meetings with Elias and Steele. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 17, 2022

And there are those two names again, Marc Elias and Christopher Steele.

A theme perhaps?

From Jonathan Turley:

Special Counsel John Durham continues to drop bombshells in filings in the prosecution of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann. Just last week, Durham defeated an effort by Sussmann to dismiss the charges. He is now moving to give immunity to a key witness while revealing that the claims made by the Clinton campaign were viewed by the CIA as “not technically plausible” and “user created.” He also revealed that at least five of the former Clinton campaign contractors/researchers have invoked the Fifth Amendment and refused to cooperate in fear that they might incriminate themselves in criminal conduct. Finally, Durham offers further details on the involvement of Clinton campaign general counsel Marc Elias and former British spy Christopher Steele in the alleged false claims. “The only witness currently immunized by the government, Researcher-2, was conferred with that status on July 28, 2021 – over a month prior to the defendant’s Indictment in this matter. And the Government immunized Researcher-2 because, among other reasons, at least five other witnesses who conducted work relating to the Russian Bank-1 allegations invoked (or indicated their intent to invoke) their right against self-incrimination. The Government therefore pursued Researcher-2’s immunity in order to uncover otherwise-unavailable facts underlying the opposition research project that Tech Executive-1 and others carried out in advance of the defendant’s meeting with the FBI.”

Hrm.

THIS is getting good?

Lois Lerner got away with using the 5th for her creative censoring of conservative groups while at the IRS. She retired with no charges and receives 100K annual pension. Great gig if you can get it!! 😏 — Jenell (@JKment) April 17, 2022

Ain’t it though?

They probably don’t want to be “suicided” — Darrell Picou (@dpicou) April 17, 2022

We shall see.

***

