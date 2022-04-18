Pretty sure men in general are AOK not having sex with her but ESPECIALLY men who vote Republican. Just sayin’.

We’re not sure what Rachel Bitecofer thought would happen when she tweeted this … considering her bio claims her account kills fascism she likely had a much different reaction in mind? There hasn’t been a pro-abort yet who has made this threat and done well with it.

Just sayin’.

Men, if you think you don't get enough sex now, go ahead & vote for Republicans who plan to takeaway legal birth control & end all abortion. See how that works out for you. — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) April 16, 2022

Who is trying to make abortion and birth control illegal? Truth be told, the only thing we’re seeing is restrictions around abortion (which was supposed to be RARE, according to Roe), and Democrats refusing to allow Republicans to make the birth control pill available over the counter.

Seems they always forget that part – Republicans want to make it EASIER to get the pill.

I know I'm not alone in the idea that of I have to choose between doing the dirty with you- or my career, health, and sanity, you're losing. — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) April 16, 2022

She says this like it’s a threat.

Does she really think there are lots and lots of men who are upset about not being able to have sex with her? And we’re not being mean or shallow, do men really want to be intimate with someone so determined to abort a child? This is just nutty.

Oh darn, we can’t have sex with the horrible woman who wants to kill the unborn, said no sane man, ever.

no one is taking away birth control. calm down. and PLEASE go on a sex strike. fewer babies will die. — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) April 18, 2022

Yeah, abstinence is a great thing.

Sort of doubting you have much insight into whether I’ll have sex if Republicans win. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) April 18, 2022

Uh, birth control is something most conservatives and Republicans want. It prevents pregnancy, which prevents abortion (which is death to a human). 🤷🏼‍♀️ — ZeldaAGabriel (@second_zelda) April 18, 2022

Common sense, right?

Soooo…abortion is birth control? You know there are like 10 or so other ways to prevent pregnancy. — Just That Handy (@pocketonashirt) April 17, 2022

"takeaway legal birth control" Can you cite a piece of legislation in the last ten years that's garnered serious support on either the Republican or Dem side that takes away "legal birth control"? — Coco's Dad – 🇺🇸 🇸🇪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@kilshaw_81) April 18, 2022

I don’t understand this tweet. This tweet gives no agency or responsibility to the woman in a sexual interaction that may result in conceiving a child. It seems to treat the woman as a fool who then must kill her baby, after randomly fucking around with predatory men. — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) April 18, 2022

So many pro-aborts give women little to no credit as if vaginas just drag them around forcing them to have sex.

It’s one of the most obnoxious things we come across when dealing with our tolerant, kind friends on the Left.

So you’re saying that you’d rather abstain from sex so that you don’t have to unnecessarily kill the life in your womb. Gee, you really got us with that one… I mean, I don’t know how we’ll ever recover from this. Please don’t pass that message along to your pro-choice friends. — Zeek Arkham, The Notorious C.O.P. (@ZeekArkham) April 18, 2022

WHATEVER WILL WE DO? SHE’S SAVING LIVES! lol

Don't forget it was the Republicans that wanted the pill to be OTC and the Democrats said no. — Dan (@DanLtcR) April 17, 2022

I'm married to a hot, pro-life wife. We have sex all the time. It's great. — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) April 17, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

This did not go the way she thought it would.

Nope, not at all.

***

