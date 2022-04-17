If Leftists think Medieval peasants had it better way back then, by all means, they should start living that way.

They can give up their phones, any sort of conditioned air, heat, doctors, electricity, modern-day food, clean water, etc. and live their lives just like Medieval peasants did. Hey, if capitalism is such a horrible thing then they really should stop benefitting from it.

There’s a reason ‘old age’ for a Medieval peasant was around 30.

But hey, stupid narratives are the in thing on Twitter.

Case in point:

Medieval peasants worked only about 150 days out of the year. The Church believed it was important to keep them happy with frequent, mandatory holidays. You have less free time than a Medieval peasant. — Azie Dungey (@AzieDee) April 16, 2022

Most of their free time was spent starving, freezing, or fighting.

Or getting sick.

Pass.

Yes, winter happened. But work didn’t stop in the winter for people in agriculture. Winter is when you rebuilt and mended buildings, and fences, redug ditches, wove the insane amount of rope needed everything, redug ditches, sewed sails, fixed machinery, etc. — Azie Dungey (@AzieDee) April 16, 2022

And then everyone got their own special unicorn from Merlin the wizard.

Yeah, that’s it.

My point is that we give a lot more labor to increase someone else’s wealth than in times past. We generally work much longer hours. We have far fewer holidays and times of community festivity. The idea that this is normal is completely wrong and frankly outrageous. — Azie Dungey (@AzieDee) April 16, 2022

THERE’S the anti-capitalism point we were waiting for.

Sure, people died a lot earlier but at least there was no evil capitalism making them successful and giving them an out of the poverty they lived in. Sounds way better.

And if we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d see D.C. from our house.

And so y’all can get off my back, this is from a sociology professor at Boston College. Go bother herhttps://t.co/kkFa2mrTTs — Azie Dungey (@AzieDee) April 16, 2022

Seems she doesn’t like the pushback.

Poor thing.

I am muting this because it’s Easter Sunday and I have work turn in before I attempt to have brunch with family. Enjoy y’all! — Azie Dungey (@AzieDee) April 17, 2022

Don’t feel too bad, Azie.

Matt Yglesias agrees with you.

HA HA HA HA HA

Medieval peasants had no student loan debt, no medical bankruptcies, and never had to worry about high gas prices. What went wrong? Capitalism. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 17, 2022

Capitalism.

Right.

They also had no plumbing, no healthcare, lived with frequent famine and had a life expectancy of 30 years. What improved everything? Capitalism. — 🇺🇸 AmErican 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) April 17, 2022

Funny, ain’t it?

Imagine having electricity, running water, heat, air conditioning, sewage, knowledge at your fingertips, stores packed with cheap goods, transportation by air, rail & road, a life expectancy in the seventies… and thinking a medieval peasant’s life was better. 🤡 — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) April 17, 2022

Pretty damn dumb.

Is this a joke? The poorest person in most countries today lives better than well-to-do people in the Middle Ages. Basic things we take for granted were not available. Like anti-perspirant. — MaskedAngelofMeh (@RocknRikRampage) April 17, 2022

If only it were a joke.

Luckily we can still all point and laugh even if it isn’t.

***

Related:

Christina Pushaw OWNS toolbags claiming CRT isn’t taught in schools with ACTUAL math homework from Missouri public school (screenshot)

‘Kinda gives the game away here, no’? Ibram X. Kendi goes straight-up #BlueAnon ranting about white supremacist grooming and LOL

Alyssa Milano makes things even WORSE for herself whining about trending for saying something UBER-stupid about sons and moms

Recommended Twitchy Video