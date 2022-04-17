Right out of the gate you know this piece by Ibram X. Kendi is going to seriously suck because the tweet starts with ‘If QAnon Republicans …’

Must we keep reminding people like Ibram that they are the only ones who care about or see QAnon? At this point, it’s just embarrassing. Is QAnon under his bed right now? In the room with him at all?

And speaking of embarrassing.

"If QAnon Republicans really cared about white children, then they would be worried about white-supremacist grooming. This is the grooming that parents of all children should be worried about," @DrIbram writes: https://t.co/12FuwTOPwX — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) April 16, 2022

Grooming … white supremacy? Wait, what now?

From The Atlantic:

The day after Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race last November, a Wall Street Journal headline declared: “Youngkin Makes the GOP the Parents’ Party.” Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio exulted in this new party line on Twitter: “The Republican Party is the party of parents.”

Kendi is wrong here. The Parent Party consists of parents from all political persuasions BUT we suppose he’s rolling so we’ll just let him continue.

This new branding is a myth, a great myth. It is as fictitious and dangerous as the great lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. But this great myth is not as rudimentary as the great lie. It represents a Trump Tower of GOP propaganda, built over the past year on four hugely false conceptual building blocks:

Republican politicians care about white children. Anti-racist education is harmful to white children. Republican politicians are protecting white children by banning anti-racist education. The Republican Party is the party of white parents because it is protecting white children. Wow, this is dumb. Trending Alyssa Milano makes things even WORSE for herself whining about trending for saying something UBER-stupid about sons and moms



Christina Pushaw OWNS toolbags claiming CRT isn't taught in schools with ACTUAL math homework from Missouri public school (screenshot)

Super dumb. In fact, this may be the dumbest thing this editor has read this week. No wonder so many parents of all color, creed, and political persuasion oppose anything he’s written being taught to their children.

“You white folks should be more concerned about racial grooming” kinda gives the game away here, no? https://t.co/jq31quIqOC — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) April 17, 2022

Yeah, this is … weird.

Maybe Ibram should worry about keeping black fathers in their children's lives. Instead he is discussing Q and white supremacist the week when a black man went on a rampage on NYC. Sit TF down. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 17, 2022

Get a grip — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 17, 2022

Not only does this piece confirm that the grooming IS happening… the left is actively trying to downplay it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 17, 2022

Lol… A grifter and a leftist propaganda outlet still insisting Q is a thing. #DontGroomKids #OKGroomer — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) April 17, 2022

Ibram is a fraud — Oregon Mtn Guy (@ORMtnGuy) April 17, 2022

And many on the Left are absolutely falling for his grift.

Yup.

little bit rattled over there eh? — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) April 17, 2022

November is going to be glorious. Articles like this only help the cause. — Tyler Fitch (@TylerFitch1) April 17, 2022

Grooming has really got the left rattled. It’s hitting them hard. — Savannah THE UnWoke (@BasedSavannah) April 17, 2022

As it should be.

***

