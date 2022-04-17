Alyssa Milano thinks it’s a bad thing when people say things like, ‘Take care of your mother while I’m gone,’ to their sons. Apparently, she believes it somehow implies a woman can’t take care of herself, which is really a sad reflection on who she is. People don’t tell one another to take care of one another while they’re away because they don’t think they can take care of themselves, they do it because it’s a good thing to care for the people in your life.

Crazy, right?

Can we stop saying to our sons things like: “take care of your mother while I’m gone.” This is insinuating that women can’t take care of ourselves. And it’s bullshit. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 15, 2022

Guess Alyssa decided she needed some attention again.

Hey, even bad attention is good attention when you’re an F-List, has-been actress who only appears relevant when you say something monumentally stupid on Twitter. Heck, look at us, we’re writing about her and it has been quite a while since we last did.

She even got bad attention from people she follows (and we know this because as usual, she has limited replies to her tweets):

I understand this take if it's from a man but everybody who said this to me growing up was female and in that respect, I don't feel it was a bad thing. It showed me just how much my mother was doing for me and that I could and should help her out rather than being complacent. — Rollo Ross (@Rollissimo) April 15, 2022

Bingo.

As a widow who lost my husband when my son was not yet 2, I don’t feel the same way you do about it. It’s not “Protect her from a bear on a episode of ‘Little House.” I feel my husband would just want my son to love me and comfort me. — Leslie Streeter (@LeslieStreeter) April 16, 2022

Love and comfort.

Not misogyny or bullsh*t, Alyssa.

And of course, the dragging was pretty exceptional …

The only thing it might “insinuate” to women who can actually take care of themselves is a fatherly sense of familial love & duty encouraged to sons staying behind on the homefront while dad’s away. Regular healthy women aren’t offended by this.https://t.co/w2CcdlANdD — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) April 16, 2022

That’s the key.

Regular, healthy women aren’t offended by this.

Another comment from Alyssa Milano trying to tell people what to do. Then she won't let people reply to her unless she follows them. She doesn't want people's opinion or for them to say they don't agree. https://t.co/Q0R4jS3SGF — Diane (@SoCalValleyGal) April 17, 2022

Such a materialistic, unaware, self centered, egotistical, irrelevant POS! https://t.co/njAG5KEvDa — KG (@gilson_kristi) April 17, 2022

That works.

This is the sort of tweet that happens when a son doesn’t take care of his mother https://t.co/lDahXOBGtm — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) April 17, 2022

Yup.

Imagine being this shallow and starved for attention: https://t.co/AMcZTx6RvT — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 17, 2022

Yup again.

Um…No, @Alyssa_Milano, that’s not what we are insinuating. In fact, men are not insinuating anything by saying “take care of your mother…”. What we are doing is teaching our sons to respect women and understand the important role they play in our lives. #Period https://t.co/VmW7DwLYTN — ForidaBoy (@BoyForida) April 17, 2022

Whoda thunk it?

Oh, that’s right, anyone with half a brain.

It's not our fault you've never even SEEN a real man in your entire life, Alyssa. https://t.co/dclPKHYlCw — Craig D. Author TangledLine&SpentShells (@OutdoorsAt50) April 17, 2022

Ouch.

Parents NEVER stop teaching your kids to care for others. Fathers NEVER stop telling your sons to take care of their moms. Even if the mom doesn’t need it. Not like they are incapacitating them doing things for themselves. It’s about respect https://t.co/o1vknsRNBs — MS 116 (@ManalS116) April 17, 2022

Congrats to @Alyssa_Milano for beating out other contestants and making it to the WTF Person of the Week! 🤷🏾 https://t.co/3t7Wj13Tt9 — Ephraim the Opiner ™ (@callmeephraim7) April 17, 2022

What does your husband say?

“Sorry kid, I gotta date. The heifer’s all yours tonight.” https://t.co/5HjZd6KvIu — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 16, 2022

You have to be deliberately obtuse to think this is disrespectful to women. When my Mom was dying, she asked me to take care of my Dad after she was gone. It had nothing to do with him being incapable. It was a loving request. Feminists are terminally offended. https://t.co/Jgf7p5kzBN — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) April 16, 2022

Cue the whining:

Apparently, I trended on Twitter today for tweeting that saying things to our sons like: “take care of your mother,” implies to the son that women are incapable of taking care of themselves. The fact that this recognition of innate misogyny trended is part of the problem. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 16, 2022

Awww, that’s right. People got angry with her over her stupid tweet because of innate misogyny.

Or something.

She was silent as her President left women in Afghanistan to be stripped of their rights or as he works with countries where women are treated as second class citizens. #Hypocrite https://t.co/0sP8JuV05t — JOrgan (@jorgan10s) April 17, 2022

Ummm…. not sure who hurt you, but telling your child to take care of their mom after they are gone is a loving and wonderful thing. It gives the Dad some relief to think that their spouse will have someone there. Stop making a problem where there is none. Jfc.. just unclench https://t.co/448XkxhwKx — monygrl (@audpro1) April 17, 2022

Apparently, it is possible to be that stupid. https://t.co/Qzm4c7Fygo — Greg 🍊(Just a Simple Man) (@Arcticwolff) April 17, 2022

Who knew?

***

