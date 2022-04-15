Remember when the Left tried to pretend they were on their high horse about the way Trump behaved toward the media? They’d clutch their pearls any time he was overly honest with any member of the press corps but you know, Jenn Psaki basically calling Peter Doocy a stupid son of a b*tch is AOK since he works at Fox News.

This reminds us of the way Obama treated the outlet.

As if we needed more proof we’re stuck in Obama’s third sh*t term.

*sigh*

John Roberts fired back in a fairly spectacular manner:

What he said.

She’s waiting for her new gig at MSNBC.

This is what Roberts is referring to:

And that’s why Jenn hates him.

He represents what many of us are thinking, wondering, and would like addressed.

***

