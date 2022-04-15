Remember when the Left tried to pretend they were on their high horse about the way Trump behaved toward the media? They’d clutch their pearls any time he was overly honest with any member of the press corps but you know, Jenn Psaki basically calling Peter Doocy a stupid son of a b*tch is AOK since he works at Fox News.

This reminds us of the way Obama treated the outlet.

As if we needed more proof we’re stuck in Obama’s third sh*t term.

*sigh*

John Roberts fired back in a fairly spectacular manner:

Note to @PressSec . @pdoocy makes the decisions on what topics he wants to quiz you on, and develops the questions himself.

His philosophy is a basic tenet of journalism. Comfort the afflicted, and afflict the comfortable. If that makes all of us "stupid s.o.b.s", so be it. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) April 15, 2022

What he said.

Why hasn’t Little Red Lying Hood resigned yet? Her MSDNC deal seems like it’s set. — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🇨🇦🚚🚚 (@shoveitjack) April 15, 2022

She’s waiting for her new gig at MSNBC.

This is what Roberts is referring to:

Jen Psaki is asked if “Peter Doocy is a stupid son of a bitch or does he just play one on tv:” “He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch.” pic.twitter.com/2FYMPX12Rr — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) April 15, 2022

Hopefully this spurs him to ask even more uncomfortable questions. — Kalah Love 🇺🇲🍊 (@KalahD) April 15, 2022

Peter asks the questions we at home would like to ask. I appreciate any journalist who does that. I don’t want “my” candidates overly comfortable either. — Lori Olivia (@simplylorilee) April 15, 2022

And that’s why Jenn hates him.

He represents what many of us are thinking, wondering, and would like addressed.

