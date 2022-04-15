Fraudci … sorry … Fauci has thoughts on lockdowns.

Apparently, he wants us to believe governments use lockdowns to get people vaccinated, which is in and of itself a damn scary thing. The government will keep you locked down until you comply and get eleventy-billion shots! The reality of the lockdowns though is far sketchier.

Watch this hot mess.

NEW – Fauci: "You use lockdowns to get people vaccinated."pic.twitter.com/hZ3VhWSv3D — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 14, 2022

Democrats needed the lockdowns to ‘fortify’ the 2020 election.

Sorry, not sorry.

Kyle Becker lit Fauci up.

And the DEMOCRATS who used lockdowns.

Fauci said today that the purpose of the lockdowns was to coerce people into taking the vaccine. That's a lie. The real purpose of the lockdowns, which did virtually nothing to stop Covid-related deaths, was for blue states to wreck the economy and harm Trump's re-election bid. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 15, 2022

This. ^

The vaccine mandates were primarily the coercive measures to coax people into getting jabbed. Lockdowns are an authoritarian tool so debunked that even the WHO called it out as pointless and harmful. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 15, 2022

Looking at Shanghai right now, a city that is completely on lockdown, showing their highest COVID cases yet.

Only a moron would believe lockdowns are the way to go.

Coercing people to take vaccine is unethical tho. Using socio-economic lockdowns to coerce people into medical intervention is almost evil. — CharlesOsawa (@CharlesOsawa) April 15, 2022

Almost evil?

It is evil.

Why is this fvckhead still relevant? — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) April 14, 2022

Lockdowns not about science

But control and forced vaccinations – Fauci Oh now I see it 😉 — Reminiscences of an American Capitalist (@4Awesometweet) April 14, 2022

It's time to stop with this guy. He's not helping anyone — Sandy (@s_j67) April 15, 2022

Lockdown obsessed Fauci admits lockdowns have an adverse impact on inmunity. Only took him two years. — Patrick (@ArgentineTea) April 14, 2022

*You use lockdowns to control and condition people. — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) April 14, 2022

Bad people. It’s as simple as that.

***

Related:

OOF! Thread dragging Max Boot for pushing MISINFORMATION on free speech is short, anything but sweet, and a total must-read

THIS –> Glenn Greenwald’s thread DRAGGING media for showing how desperately they CRAVE censorship for others is straight freakin’ fire

Elon Musk fires back at ‘dopey Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’ for loudly rejecting his offer like a big tough guy on Twitter and BOOMITY

Recommended Twitchy Video