Fraudci … sorry … Fauci has thoughts on lockdowns.

Apparently, he wants us to believe governments use lockdowns to get people vaccinated, which is in and of itself a damn scary thing. The government will keep you locked down until you comply and get eleventy-billion shots! The reality of the lockdowns though is far sketchier.

Watch this hot mess.

Democrats needed the lockdowns to ‘fortify’ the 2020 election.

Sorry, not sorry.

Kyle Becker lit Fauci up.

And the DEMOCRATS who used lockdowns.

Trending

This. ^

Looking at Shanghai right now, a city that is completely on lockdown, showing their highest COVID cases yet.

Only a moron would believe lockdowns are the way to go.

Almost evil?

It is evil.

Bad people. It’s as simple as that.

***

Related:

OOF! Thread dragging Max Boot for pushing MISINFORMATION on free speech is short, anything but sweet, and a total must-read

THIS –> Glenn Greenwald’s thread DRAGGING media for showing how desperately they CRAVE censorship for others is straight freakin’ fire

Elon Musk fires back at ‘dopey Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’ for loudly rejecting his offer like a big tough guy on Twitter and BOOMITY

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: electionFaucilockdownsTrumpvaccinationvaccine

Recommended Twitchy Video