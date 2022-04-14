As Twitchy readers MORE than know by now, Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter and it was a more than fair offer, which is probably why so many Leftists have lost their damn minds over it. It could happen. And as you also likely know, dear reader, it has been a long day of making fun of these same people just losing their ever-loving minds over this possibility.

Lookin’ at you, Max Boot.

Even one of the current Twitter big-wigs, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, talked some smack at Elon claiming his offer wasn’t enough, even though their stock only went up after Elon himself bought a bunch of it. Elon fired back … we aren’t holding our breath for dopey Alwaleed (as Trump called him) to respond:

Interesting. Just two questions, if I may. How much of Twitter does the Kingdom own, directly & indirectly? What are the Kingdom’s views on journalistic freedom of speech? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

Answer Elon’s questions, princey prince prince.

Yeah, we aren’t great at the whole tough-guy talk. Perhaps we should leave that up to Elon.

How do we make Elon president even though he wasn't born here? I feel like that should be the next move. — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) April 14, 2022

Doesn’t exactly sound like a big supporter of free speech to us.

Just sayin’.

In addition, if @Alwaleed_Talal thinks $54 is too low for a share, he can buy more now a large portion of the company at a discount of $45 a share or he could have done so at a steeper discount of $33 a share a few weeks back. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) April 14, 2022

Yup.

Bravo Elon! You just opened a can of Whoop Ass! — Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) April 14, 2022

Something like that.

Wow, this has been one crazy day … and all because one billionaire could level the playing field when it comes to free speech.

Stay tuned.

***

Related:

Record levels of BUTTHURT –> Max Boot comes UNDONE after getting DRAGGED for anti-Elon Musk tweets, TRIPLES down and LOL

Fauci and the gang definitely do NOT want you reading this DAMNING thread of one man’s horrific experience with the Moderna vaccine

‘Dopey Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’ getting all big and bad about rejecting Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter BACKFIRES spectacularly

Recommended Twitchy Video