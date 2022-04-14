So we’re not at all surprised at this reaction from the man Trump once called ‘Dopey Prince Alwaleed Talal,’ mocking the rich daddy’s kid for wanting to control freedom of speech, but honestly, we’re sort of surprised he would try doing it ON Twitter where so many people could make fun of him.

Playing the intrinsic value card instead of admitting he doesn’t want people to be free to speak on the platform … that’s cute.

I don't believe that the proposed offer by @elonmusk ($54.20) comes close to the intrinsic value of @Twitter given its growth prospects. Being one of the largest & long-term shareholders of Twitter, @Kingdom_KHC & I reject this offer.https://t.co/Jty05oJUTk pic.twitter.com/XpNHUAL6UX — الوليد بن طلال (@Alwaleed_Talal) April 14, 2022

Considering the stock only started to climb again after Elon bought his shares, we’re pretty sure we can all see where the ‘intrinsic value’ is really coming from.

You can guess how this went over:

Who knew Saudi Arabia would have a say in US Free speech 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/E4mwPV7eKR — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) April 14, 2022

It’s starting to make sense why so many of the narratives Twitter allows on their platform are progressive and awful while limiting and censoring others that are more conservative and less awful.

We snort-laughed.

Dopey Prince @Alwaleed_Talal wants to control our social media with daddy's money. Can't do it when @elonmusk gets ownership. #Musk2022 https://t.co/FSoGQ7xZTz — Right Wing Highlights (@RWHighlights) April 14, 2022

Dopey is a word we simply do not use enough these days.

The ruling class likes policed speech https://t.co/KdNclunara — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) April 14, 2022

Duh.

Excellent idea, wait then for @elonmusk to withdraw his offer, TWTR back to $33; then same scenario as other past stocks with buyout offers; price never recovers for decades. If you were smart you contact Elon & go in as a partner on a buyout. You need new financial advisors bro. https://t.co/bms0ETMY9R — George Mason (@george_mas) April 14, 2022

Math is hard.

