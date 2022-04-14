Democrats have lost Hispanics.

Hey man, we saw it happen in real-time in Virginia when Glenn Youngkin beat the pants off Terry McAuliffe in 21. Ooh, sorry for that visual, but you get where we’re going. Hispanics in Virginia didn’t like how Northam locked down the state, pandered to the teacher’s union, allowed classrooms to be shut down, kids masked … etc. They also didn’t support many of his very Leftist policies around abortion, guns, etc.

And let’s be honest, Virginia isn’t unique in this.

Ben Domenech spelled it out for our pals on the Left. Heck, he even included a picture …

Democrats, I have terrible news for you. Hispanics are Republicans now. We'll give you a minute to think about what you did to make this happen. https://t.co/3q3Rl02X6o — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 13, 2022

We’ll give you a minute to think about what you did. HA HA HA HA HA

This is great.

Keep going.

Maybe when you made everything about an open border, you were listening to white liberals instead of families and workers. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 13, 2022

All they do is listen to white liberals … and it’s slowly destroying their party.

Ain’t it great?

Maybe when you dissed aging Christians for clinging to guns and religion, you didn't realize you were talking about our parents. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 13, 2022

Oopsie.

Maybe when you turned Planned Parenthood into the political holy priesthood, unassailable and unquestionable, you left us behind. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 13, 2022

Lots of Hispanics are Catholic which makes them pretty pro-life. Just sayin’.

Maybe you should have said "Latinx" and "Democratic Socialism" less, and "faith family neighborhood work peace freedom" more. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 13, 2022

Psh, Democrats hate those things.

Sorry, not sorry, but they do. When was the last time you heard a Democrat talk about the importance of family? Freedom? Faith?

Hispanics are Republicans now not because the GOP did such a great job – it's because Democrats are a party run by Ivy League idiots with Ivy League values. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 13, 2022

Democrats did a crap job.

Yeah, we know, he said it a better but we had to put our spin on it.

Heh.

Hispanix — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 13, 2022

THERE it is.

Maybe if Democrats used THAT a bit more.

*snort*

***

