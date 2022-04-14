Max Boot is not just upset with free-speech absolutist Elon Musk offering to buy Twitter outright, he’s FRIGHTENED by it. Imagine not only being afraid of people being able to freely speak their minds but having the audacity to tweet it out loud. In essence, Max wants MORE censorship.

For you.

And for us.

He even thinks silencing more information is how our ‘democracy’ survives.

No really, he tweeted this:

I am frightened by the impact on society and politics if Elon Musk acquires Twitter. He seems to believe that on social media anything goes. For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less. — Max Boot 🇺🇦 (@MaxBoot) April 14, 2022

Max has a sad.

And it’s only going to get SADDER looking at the responses to his tweet.

Democracy requires attacks on the culture of free speech, more authoritarianism, says WP guy. https://t.co/ZB4ab2MSpX — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 14, 2022

Gotta love our friendly neighborhood Washington Post columnists, right?

Nothing screams "democracy" like silencing opposing view points, amirite? — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) April 14, 2022

If Twitter doesn’t keep throttling conservative voices there might be a level playing field politically and OMG that would be such a nightmare and stuff. Whatever will Democrats do if people aren’t inundated with their propaganda and rhetoric only?

Remember that whole "democracy dies in darkness" thing? You're asking for more darkness. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) April 14, 2022

Max wants more darkness for other people, just not for him.

*for our republic to survive, we need Silicon Valley elites deciding what’s acceptable and what’s not. Fixed it for you. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) April 14, 2022

“Need MORE content moderation”… Because democracy is “at stake”… pic.twitter.com/dk5cuHlwtp — Vincent Charles: Non satis est, quod te expectatur (@YesThatVCharles) April 14, 2022

Crazy shiznit, right?

Translation: Free speech is terrifying 🙄🤡🙄🤡 — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) April 14, 2022

Translation: Max can’t hold his own unless Twitter is suppressing and censoring people he disagrees with.

When the media platforms are in the hands of billionaires, we are screwed. — Jim Dollar (@JimDollar) April 14, 2022

Who does this yahoo thinks owns them now?

HA HA HA HA

Current Max Boot Fear Level: frightened

75% chance of terrified by this afternoon pic.twitter.com/tX2nvTNv7H — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) April 14, 2022

Looks like Max spends a lot of time being frightened.

Poor little feller.

Build your own Twitter. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) April 14, 2022

There ya go! That’s what they’ve been telling conservatives who don’t like being censored on Twitter.

Build your own Twitter, Max. Make your own platform.

*snort*

***

