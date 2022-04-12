Elizabeth Warren is the epitome of the damage big government can do to the people. Forget that she spent DECADES lying about her heritage to take advantage of government and college programs meant to support Native Americans, but her party is largely responsible for what is happening in this country right now.

Even if you try and give them a little with the struggles of coming out of a government lockdown, Biden and Democrats have made things so much worse.

And that’s probably why she’s working so hard to make everyone think the EVIL CORPORATIONS are doing it, and that more government and more government programs are the answer.

She even wrote a thread.

Giant corporations are using inflation as cover to raise their prices & boost their profits. In industry after industry, we have too little competition & companies have too much power to increase prices. I've been calling out this corporate profiteering & price gouging. Thread: — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 12, 2022

She’s been calling it out.

K.

Keep reading.

The auto and rental car industries are using deceptive practices and consolidation to rake in large profits. I’ve called on the Biden Administration to crack down on their corporate profiteering. https://t.co/nmWnB3q3R9 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 12, 2022

When will she call on the Biden administration to crack down on public servants profiteering? How much did Liz charge for one class again?

Giant private equity firms and corporate landlords are hiking up rents and taking advantage of the housing shortage to squeeze millions out of their paychecks. I’ve demanded that these companies provide answers on their predatory practices.https://t.co/yKu0biYMp2 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 12, 2022

Notice she never says WHY they’re raising prices. She wants you to think they’re doing it because they’re greedy, she doesn’t want to admit they’re doing it so they can cover the costs of everything else that is going up thanks to Biden’s policies.

Giant ocean carrier conglomerates have been taking advantage of antitrust exceptions, driving up shipping costs and exacerbating inflation. And guess what? Their profits are at record highs.https://t.co/wdy19w70u0 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 12, 2022

Guess what? Their costs have gone up too, Liz.

Last month, my colleagues and I called out big pharma for exploiting their market power to pad their profits at the expense of patients and taxpayers. We asked @PhRMA to answer for these troubling price hikes and put an end to this price gouging.https://t.co/XMjy6giHFi — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 12, 2022

Remember when Biden reversed Trump’s policy capping the cost of insulin and the Epipen?

We do.

Giant grocery chains are jacking up prices on food and using inflation as a cover to fatten their profits. I've called them out on their corporate price gouging.https://t.co/NvY2MKKJNP — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 12, 2022

Again, no mention of their cost going up.

How do we fight inflation and corporate price gouging? We enforce our antitrust laws, promote competition, and hold companies accountable so consumers don’t get ripped off. I have a plan for that.https://t.co/3DSI24yq5H — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 12, 2022

And there it is.

She has a plan for that.

Vox covered it because of course they did.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d be able to see DC from our house.

..and who is it you work for, Senator? — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) April 12, 2022

Cool, but why did inflation happen in the first place? — proper_value (@fsher4567) April 12, 2022

THERE it is.

She never talked about that.

Have you ever worked in a private company? Managing costs can be challenging. — ⚡️BREAKING Legacy⚡️ (@noufsmith) April 12, 2022

It’s all she has.

mORe GoVeRnMenT WiLL heLP! 🤡 — Wesley LeMahieu Ӿ ⋰·⋰ (@WesleyLA) April 12, 2022

Right? The government’s solution to any problem is always more government.

That’s probably not a good thing.

LOL

***

Related:

‘Annoying ankle-biter says WHAT?’ Robert Reich’s attempt to dunk on Elon Musk over free speech just makes him look BUTTHURT

‘It’s BAD’: Chart comparing wages/inflation under Trump to wages/inflation under Biden shows just how BAD Sleepy Joe is really doing

‘Lyin’ pieces of SH*T’: The People’s Pundit TORCHES media in 2 brutal tweets for pushing ‘PUTIN DID IT’ narrative with inflation to protect Biden

Recommended Twitchy Video