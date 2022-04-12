We GET it media, you’re no longer hiding the fact you’re the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party but c’mon! The only people dumb enough to believe the crazy inflation we’re seeing right now (the highest in 40 YEARS!) is Putin’s fault probably also believe Biden really got 81 million votes.

Oh, we’re not supposed to make those jokes, right?

Too bad.

Rich Baris aka The People’s Pundit went OFF on the media for quickly pointing the finger at Putin today as atrocious numbers come out about inflation in March.

You lyin' pieces of shit.#Inflation was skyrocketing long before Ukraine. Covid hysteria and the election of @JoeBiden led to and compounded supply chain issues, respectively, which led to food shortages and big price increases for staple goods. Even energy predated Ukraine. https://t.co/XCG2u9PP0b pic.twitter.com/ioMvd9IS14 — Rich "The People's Pundit" Baris (@Peoples_Pundit) April 12, 2022

Oooh, the chart is a nice touch.

We were in trouble long before Putin decided to invade Ukraine … Hell, we’ve been in trouble since the day Biden took office.

But you guys knew that.

Although I see why the Lyin' Ass Media would parrot the bogus "blame Putin" narrative on inflation. They bare one of the largest shares of responsibility for this crisis. From pushing lies to fuel Covid hysteria to their role in a domestic regime change, they did this, too. — Rich "The People's Pundit" Baris (@Peoples_Pundit) April 12, 2022

The media have almost done more damage to this country than Congress and the Biden administration … almost.

They are certainly NOT helping.

Just look at the number of people who still think Trump called white nationalists ‘very fine people.’ Media did that.

So it looks like Democrats plan to go into the midterm elections with the message that Vladimir Putin is resposible for the inflation and gas prices rising.

When they get destroyed they will blame Putin again. Either hacking or spreading disinformation, very predictable. — Global Thinker (@talkrealopinion) April 12, 2022

Yup. Many of them are already laying the groundwork implying Russia will be interfering in our elections this November.

Suppose since they think it sort of worked for them before it will work again?

Hey, their base isn’t exactly filled with the brightest crayons in the box.

***

