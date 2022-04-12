But Democrats keep insisting the world respects Biden! LOL

Just.

Wow.

You know it’s bad when Saudi TV is making fun of Biden and Kamala Harris. Now, the guy playing Sleepy Joe is DEFINITELY sleepy, but he doesn’t look too much like Joe. The man playing Kamala though (and c’mon, that has to be a man) is … well, pretty spot-on.

Watch.

We love how Kamala is constantly correcting Joe, how lost Joe is, and how at the end the vp DEMANDS everyone clap for him.

Ouch.

When the Saudis are making fun of you?

Trending

Painful.

Right?! The brown suit! LOL

The suit is pretty damn accurate.

Sadly, there are far too many people who are happy with this disaster.

And it’s only going to get worse.

While the world keeps laughing at us. Clearly.

***

Tags: Joe BidenKamala HarrisSaudi TV

