But Democrats keep insisting the world respects Biden! LOL

Just.

Wow.

You know it’s bad when Saudi TV is making fun of Biden and Kamala Harris. Now, the guy playing Sleepy Joe is DEFINITELY sleepy, but he doesn’t look too much like Joe. The man playing Kamala though (and c’mon, that has to be a man) is … well, pretty spot-on.

Watch.

For the first time i see the Saudi TV mocking the US administration. pic.twitter.com/8vPtU0txJ8 — Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) April 12, 2022

We love how Kamala is constantly correcting Joe, how lost Joe is, and how at the end the vp DEMANDS everyone clap for him.

Ouch.

When the Saudis are making fun of you?

A Saudi TV station mocks Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

pic.twitter.com/fh0otA77am — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 12, 2022

Painful.

They nailed the brown suit of Kamala! — Ali (@asdindiana) April 12, 2022

Right?! The brown suit! LOL

I mean it's not even parody, it's pretty accurate actually. — Jennifer 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Jenny_MommaLion) April 12, 2022

🤔 You sure that's not just a clip from the latest Biden press conference? — Luke Everhart🥋 (@LukeEverhart1) April 12, 2022

The suit is pretty damn accurate.

THIS is what we’ve become in the worlds eyes. Thank you to the 81 million that “voted” for him, you happy now???? — Fir Na Tine (@zacharyreilly5) April 12, 2022

Sadly, there are far too many people who are happy with this disaster.

And it’s only going to get worse.

While the world keeps laughing at us. Clearly.

***

