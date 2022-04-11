We spend a lot of time watching people complain about and tear men down. This is not new and in fact, we’ve been seeing social justice warriors blame ‘the patriarchy’ for years and years now. Granted, their new target is women and how they should not be allowed to have their own spaces, sports, or experiences BUT the real bugaboo for many of them is MEN.

Especially straight, white, Christian men.

Dr. Jordan Peterson put together a pretty damn good thread on why it’s not only ok to be man but necessary.

Take a gander.

"It's okay to be a man". It's not okay; It's necessary. You look around cities and see all these buildings go up. These men, they're doing impossible things. They're working on the sewers; they're up on the power lines in the storms and the rain. (1/4) — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 10, 2022

This. ^

They work themselves to death (often literally). The gratitude for that is sorely lacking, especially among the people who should be most grateful: the social justice bent who are among the most protected and privileged people the world has ever produced. (2/4) — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 10, 2022

The people with no skin in the game who sit back b*tching about the men taking care of things they literally take for granted every day.

They take everything they have for granted, failing to understand that there's a massive infrastructure of unbelievably hard-working, solidly labouring working-class men breaking themselves in half regularly, making sure that everything that always breaks works. (3/4) — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 10, 2022

Making sure that everything that always breaks, works.

Something far too many of us doesn’t spend enough time acknowledging. They are far more beneficial than the people complaining that parents don’t want their children being taught about sexual persuasion in freaking grade school.

A little gratitude for that is in order. (4/4) — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) April 10, 2022

Dr. Jordan Peterson NAILED it.

As usual.

***

Related:

MAFF IS HARD! Virginia Democrats prove once again WHY they lost so spectacularly in November of 21 (and will continue to lose)

Lincoln Project co-founder’s attempt to bully Marriott over climate-change prof WHINING about Fox News being on fitness room TV goes SO wrong

Who they REALLY are –> Lefties celebrate Juanita Broaddrick being suspended for DARING to stray from approved COVID narrative

Recommended Twitchy Video