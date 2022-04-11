Imagine having so much spare time (and space in your head) that you not only get angry about a certain station being on a tv in the fitness room of a hotel, but you go on Twitter to b*tch and moan about it. Life must be easy on people like Michael Mann to be this triggered over ONE tv in ONE fitness room.

Since Mann blocked this editor (as we said, easily triggered), what better way to highlight his tweet than to show Glenn Greenwald mocking TF out of him for it?

It's not news that establishment American liberalism and a good chunk of their junior varsity left-wing vassals have adopted McCarthyite rhetoric for all their political opponents. Leave aside @MichaelEMann's "pro-Russia" cliché. How is Fox "anti-American"? They criticize Biden? pic.twitter.com/K4dpgxnwJf — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 10, 2022

If criticizing the president makes a news outlet unAmerican then CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, WaPo, and a bunch of others are way more unAmerican than Fox News.

Just sayin’.

Oh, and then a co-founder of The Lincoln Project got all big and bad with Marriott as well:

.@Marriott – is this the case in all your hotels? We’ll wait. https://t.co/w9VyVvFrlv — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) April 10, 2022

Threatening Marriott over … a tv station? REALLY?

They’ll wait for what, exactly? For Marriott to bend the knee and cower before them so they don’t make some stupid ad about the hotels?

Enter RedSteeze with a TKO.

"We'll wait" lol, until when? Marriott turns 18 and then you lose interest? https://t.co/JrFaJAmPAL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 10, 2022

HA!

Yeah, we’re done here … there is nothing funnier we could write to top that.

Someone wanna get Reed a little aloe for that burn?

***

