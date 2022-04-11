This is a bad take.

Like the epitome of a bad take.

There are sorta-bad takes and then there are UBER-bad takes.

And this one? UBER-bad on steroids.

Tell us you’re not only clueless about the Florida LAW and religion in schools without actually saying you’re clueless about the Florida law and religion in schools.

I wonder how these conservatives would feel if we passed a law making it illegal to teach your kids about religion until they were adults. — Plastic Martyr (@plasticmartyr) April 10, 2022

Yeah, that’ll teach those conservatives!

Make it illegal to teach religion in school.

She knows it’s already illegal to teach religion in public schools, right?

The "Don't Say Bible" bill — Plastic Martyr (@plasticmartyr) April 10, 2022

This would only be clever if there really was a ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ bill … ok, it wouldn’t even be clever then.

Woof.

Where is this bill preventing parents from teaching their kids about transgenderism? Seems something like that would have been in the news, yes? — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) April 11, 2022

Well, other than the fact that the law in question does not prohibit parents from talking to their children about these things, what's your point? Oh, and then there is the whole First Amendment, freedom of religion thing. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) April 11, 2022

That's already illegal in schools. What's your next stupid point? — Jared A. Chambers (@C4CEO) April 11, 2022

Religion instruction is already forbidden in public schools. Do try to keep up, child. — Taxpayer1234 (@Taxpayers1234) April 11, 2022

Do you wonder why false comparisons make you look not very bright? — Venus Infers (@gypsyluc) April 11, 2022

This is an insult to not very bright people everywhere.

Uh…that's true in every public school in America. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 11, 2022

If your kids attend a public school, current law prevents them from being taught religion. Swing and a miss. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 11, 2022

Do you even know what is going on in the world or are you making up crap? If a parent wants to discuss gender with their elementary school kids that's their business. We are saying teachers should not. You're a clueless dolt aren't you? — Ranger Elf, Redneck Snow Roach (@TheRogue_Elf) April 11, 2022

Yup.

What’s really depressing is this clueless dolt has nearly 50k likes on his/her/their clueless tweet.

Note, some are claiming she wants to forbid even parents from teaching their children about religion, but not only is that even dumber, but it really makes her ‘dunk’ meaningless if she’s trying to take on the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

Either way, it’s dumb.

Yay, Twitter.

***

