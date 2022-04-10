The Parental Rights in Education law in Florida is not about LGBTQ.

Disney should know better.

Honestly, anyone and everyone pretending this law has anything at all to do with ‘gay’ should know better BUT it is 2022 and narrative is more important than reality, especially to our good friends on the Left. We knew it was bad, but we didn’t know they were so ingrained in pushing the wrong narrative that they would out themselves in such an embarrassing manner.

Like Grace Segers, who thought this was somehow a dunk on The Federalist.

A GOTCHA even.

*sigh*

Cancel your Disney vacation and support *checks notes* proud queer icon and longtime supporter of LGBTQ rights Dolly Parton pic.twitter.com/3rUk3rlIzv — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) April 8, 2022

The Federalist literally proves the argument isn’t about the LGBTQ community, that it’s about Disney and keeping adults from talking about sexuality (ANY sexuality) with small children at school but leave it to a blue-check to get it WRONG. Again.

We’re almost embarrassed for her.

Almost.

It's weird you think the issue with Disney is about LGBTQ rights, when the problem is that they oppose anti-grooming measures. Dolly would never promote inappropriate sexual topics with our children. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) April 8, 2022

And that’s why ‘The Federalist’ encouraged people to go to Dollywood.

Not to mention at this point it’s definitely more family-friendly than Disney.

Honey, sit down before you hurt yourself. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) April 10, 2022

But Dolly isn't endorsing sexualizing prepubescent children in school and keeping it hidden from the parents, so it's almost like that's the problem — Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) April 8, 2022

Whaddya know?

What support has Dolly shown for sexually grooming K-3 kids, and not telling their parents? — Scottergate (@Scottergate) April 8, 2022

Exactly! The issue has NOTHING to do with LGBTQ+ and EVERYTHING to do with raising one’s children. The great Ms. Parton has NO designs on your children. Who she chooses to support and with whom she spends her time in her bedroom is completely IRRELEVANT. — Avraham Adler (@AvrahamAdler) April 8, 2022

Guess you got so deep into listening to the propaganda about the bill that you didn't read the bill and comprehend that it's not actually homophobic. No worries, you are not alone in your willful ignorance — seegrean (@See_Grean) April 9, 2022

It absolutely astounds me how many Blue Checks simpletons like, @Grace_Segers haven’t read the #Florida Bill… It prohibits talking to 5-9 yr olds about sex without parents’ consent, not gays. …Or is she’s upset that #LGBTQ can’t groom 5-8yr olds into the lifestyle? #Groomers https://t.co/L9q1kjn7np — Dr Will P: US Expat based in Hong Kong (@drwill_SuttonPl) April 10, 2022

Yes, do you get it yet? — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) April 8, 2022

No, no they do NOT get it.

***

