Rep. Eric Swalwell, the guy accused of banging a Communist Chinese spy, has thoughts about Richard Grenell being a Nazi. Well, hanging out with them at least.

Alrighty then.

Guess ol’ Eric is a little fussy over all of the times Ric has made him look like a total dingleberry on Twitter.

Say what?

Eric.

Dude.

This was really stupid, even for you.

Seriously.

Libel, anyone?

Yes, and yes.

And speaking of a disgrace to Congress, Ted Lieu responded:

Here is where it really got ugly.

Literally and figuratively.

She better really and truly have some proof, just sayin’.

Because it just got real …

Oof.

It’s also what a smear campaign looks like, but we digress.

***

