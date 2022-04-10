Rep. Eric Swalwell, the guy accused of banging a Communist Chinese spy, has thoughts about Richard Grenell being a Nazi. Well, hanging out with them at least.

Alrighty then.

Guess ol’ Eric is a little fussy over all of the times Ric has made him look like a total dingleberry on Twitter.

Hey @tedlieu, did you know @RichardGrenell used to hang out with Nazis when he was supposed to be representing us in Germany? https://t.co/x1D81xGt62 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 8, 2022

Say what?

Eric.

Dude.

This was really stupid, even for you.

I'm not saying anything, but I am saying this may need to be preserved as evidence. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 10, 2022

Seriously.

Libel, anyone?

Hey everyone? Did you know that Ted LIAR palled around with creepy freak killer Ed Buck who drugged, raped, and murdered black men? Eric and Teddy might want to sit this one out. pic.twitter.com/lOwz0WP7HX — Brandon's Nightmare🗣🚚🚛 (@FlaRenegade) April 8, 2022

So you don't refute @RichardGrenell's point? 🤔 — Wannabe Gumshoe (@RealStarMan) April 10, 2022

Swalwell has zero interest in his district. Just insulting Republicans. — Jason Scalese (@coachscalese) April 8, 2022

Sersly, what kind of irresponsible garbage is this? We know you're profoundly dumb but are you really THIS childish? — 🇺🇸🇰🇭🇮🇱Oy Vey (@OyVeyIzhMir) April 10, 2022

Yes, and yes.

You’re a disgrace to Congress. — 🌿KJUNE🌿🇺🇸 (@kjune65) April 10, 2022

And speaking of a disgrace to Congress, Ted Lieu responded:

To be honest, I don’t really know much about Grennell. (I just view him as a boring internet troll). Do you have proof of this?” — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 8, 2022

Here is where it really got ugly.

Literally and figuratively.

I do. While in his role as Ambassador, Grennell tried to get Mike Pence to attend a white supremacist gathering during one of his overseas trips. — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) April 8, 2022

She better really and truly have some proof, just sayin’.

Because it just got real …

Olivia won’t respond because she’s slandering me. I’ve forwarded her comments defaming me to expert defamation lawyers at #FightWithKash. It’s worthy to note her boss disagrees with her. pic.twitter.com/zMmZ2nWsBw — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 9, 2022

Oof.

Slander tweet — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) April 9, 2022

👆🏼is what disinformation looks like. — Harden TF Up 🇺🇸 (@Harden_TF_Up) April 8, 2022

It’s also what a smear campaign looks like, but we digress.

***

