Last time we checked, nobody chopped off a kid’s left hand to correct a problem … maybe this Ben Phillips guy grew up in a tougher part of the country than we did? Also, please pretend we included our ‘rando policy’ here where we explain we only write about randos when their tweets are just that awesome, stupid, or horrible.

This belongs in both the stupid AND horrible columns:

We used to “correct” kids who were left-handed – through violence, shame or “guidance” on how to be right handed. And so there seemed to be very few left handers. Then we stopped, & with no shaming there was a seemingly rapid rise. Then a plateau. This is a tweet about trans kids — Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) April 6, 2022

This seems more like a tweet from a crazy person than it does a tweet about trans kids.

We’ve seen some crappy analogies before (when you cover Twitter for a living it happens a lot), but this one may well be the failiest fail of them all.

What a terrible analogy. 🤦‍♂️ — Scott (@MIScott68) April 7, 2022

See, we’re not the only ones who think so.

You would have to correct me, but I don't believe there was an instance in history of a left hand being amputated. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 7, 2022

Nope.

Unless there were some really strict nuns we didn’t hear about … just sayin’.

Can't help but notice how you're ignoring everyone who turned your simplistic analogy to dust. Any chance you're going to recognize that you're not only wrong, but you're promulgating something that is harming kids? — Michael (@Michael_AW77) April 6, 2022

Nah.

He’s on a roll.

Analogy makes no sense. It is more like a biological right hand dominant person saying, in my heart I feel left handed. So we tell them they are what they feel, give them drugs to prevent using their right hand, eventually amputate the hand, and then pat ourselves on the back. — J David Macor (@jdmacor) April 7, 2022

This. ^

Don’t worry lefty, just take these body-altering hormones that could permanently change you and if you want to go even further, have this surgery that you can’t reverse. Yeah, that’s the ticket.

No idea what universe you grew up in but I never saw anyone mistreated because of being left-handed and when Little League time came, left-handed pitchers were sought out because so many of us couldn't hit against them since we were used to righties. — lazlo toth (@lazlototh67) April 7, 2022

It’s not a great analogy though. https://t.co/BZhqqwtVsC — Ben Cooper (@bencooper) April 6, 2022

It’s really not.

Hi Ben. I was born in 1963, left handed, and converted to being a right hand person.

Yes, it sucked. But I can use either hand now.

I can switch back and forth any time I want.

How many trans people can do that? Zero. Zero trans people can switch back and forth. Grow up dude. — TheOpinant (@OpinantThe) April 7, 2022

Teachers may in fact have encouraged left handed kids to write right handed. What they *didn’t* do is encourage them to cut their left hands off. Significant difference there. — Paul (@pjb438) April 7, 2022

Significant difference indeed.

***

