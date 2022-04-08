Gary Chambers is a candidate running for the U.S. Senate in Louisiana.

He also appears to think Black people should all think and vote alike and if they do not, they are a disgrace.

Hey, we didn’t write it, we’re just sharing his tweet shaming Tim Scott for voting no on Ketanji Brown Jackson.

There are 3 Black men in the U.S. Senate, 1 of them, Tim Scott voted no on confirming Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. There is always one of us, who thinks they know better than the rest of us Black folks. His no vote is a disgrace. Yea I said it. — Gary Chambers (@GaryChambersJr) April 7, 2022

Damn, Gary, that’s pretty racist. Yeah, we said it.

It’s a disgrace for Scott to vote the way he believes? The way he feels? Based on the evidence he witnessed himself?

This is a bad take, Gary. We get it, you’re running and think the best way to get attention is to be obnoxious on Twitter … but eh.

He continued:

South Carolina is ranked 41 of all states, in the bottom 10 over all. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham equally contribute to that ranking in the bottom. Votes from Scott consistently show he will chose racist political ideology against his own people for a “seat at the table.” — Gary Chambers (@GaryChambersJr) April 7, 2022

Racist political ideology against his own people.

Yikes.

Another bad take.

@Shaughn_A2 (a Twitchy and Twitter favorite) responded perfectly:

So, just support her cuz she’s black and don’t look at the things which would make her good at her job or not. Here’s to hoping you don’t have kids who get plastered over porn sites for pedos to pleasure themselves to 🤦🏾‍♂️…btw, he does know better than most of us…mos def than U. — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) April 8, 2022

Pointing out one of the concerns around KBJ’s sentencing record and history and reminding Gary that yes, Tim likely does know better than most of us, and especially him.

BOOM.

Are all black people contractually obligated to think the same, Gar? — ✌️🇺🇦🌻Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 7, 2022

Sounds like it.

So black people are a monolith and should be treated as such? — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) April 7, 2022

Differing opinions are okay, Gary. — domesticatedbat ⬡ (@DomesticatedBat) April 7, 2022

Crazy talk. Apparently, if you have a certain skin color you must think, act, believe, feel, and vote the same way.

This is silly. He doesn't think she's a good nominee. So he voted "no." It's what you do if you disagree. Black men and women have differing views from each other. He didn't need to vote for her because they're both black. Stop it. — Live Free Or D✝️🐇b Hard (@otterlivefree) April 7, 2022

It’s more than silly, it’s flat-out racist.

you're just another racist who thinks a man's heart, mind and soul are mere functions of his skin color — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) April 8, 2022

The disgrace is confirming a judge who does not believe in the law or the constitution. Maybe that is why Tim Scott who does believe in the law and the constitution voted NO! — Ginny (@ginkates) April 7, 2022

Yeah, THAT’S the scariest part with KBJ – she has no position on whether or not rights are inherent. Sure, the whole going easy on predators thing is scary, but her literal JOB is to have a position on our rights … that she does not is TERRIFYING.

So, skin color is all that matters to you? How enlightened. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) April 8, 2022

Democrats like to claim conservatives are taking us backward, but we’re not the ones pushing skin color before character and claiming if you’re a certain race you have to vote and think a certain way. We’re also not the ones supporting segregated activities but that’s another article altogether.

Racist. Yeah, I said it. — Dan (@DanLtcR) April 7, 2022

Got racism down pat, don't you — robjceo (@robjceo) April 7, 2022

So…you are mad because he voted no based off the color of her skin? I think the man showed integrity, you should find some. — Michael (@CrownAddiction) April 8, 2022

What he said.

***

