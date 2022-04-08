Joe Biden claims he’s never been involved with his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings.

You know Hunter, the smartest guy Biden says he knows?

And c’mon man, we all know that’s a bunch of malarkey:

When Joe Biden claims he was never involved in his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings, HE’S LYING.



THREAD: Here are the MANY ways in which Biden played a role. — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2022

Hunter was either very sloppy or very cocky. Maybe both.

This is NUTS.

While you read this, keep in mind the Left, Democrats, intelligence experts, and Biden himself said all of this was Russian disinformation. And then look at the record-breaking levels of inflation destroying American families all across the country as a result of Sleepy Joe’s presidency.

In 2015, while Joe Biden was vice president, Hunter brought Joe to dinner with his business associates from Ukraine, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

https://t.co/KII0CKi8ZG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2022

But you know, he wasn’t involved.

The day after Biden had dinner with Hunter’s foreign business partners, one of them emailed Hunter thanking him for the “opportunity to meet your father.” pic.twitter.com/VZXlSEkavj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2022

Thanks for selling time with your dad.

Er … thanks for giving him an opportunity to meet ‘the big guy’.

Hunter’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, met with Joe Biden TWICE to discuss a business deal with communist China.



“I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden.”

pic.twitter.com/uCEYXb4eVt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2022

Notice how no one is talking about ol’ Tony Bobulinski.

He DIRECTLY dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden.

They tried to impeach Trump using a fake pee tape FFS, but THIS … this is just Russian disinformation.

After meeting with Joe, his brother Jim Biden, and Hunter, to discuss their deal with communist China, Tony Bobulinski texted Jim telling him to “thank Joe for his time.” pic.twitter.com/JBxGL5HuDG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2022

The texts … woof, you guys.

In 2013, Hunter traveled to China with his father aboard Air Force Two.



During the trip, Hunter introduced Joe to his Chinese business partner.



Ten days later, China issued Hunter’s firm a business license. pic.twitter.com/VJtekwttki — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2022

Surely just a coincidence.

Now that PEE TAPE …

Biden wrote college recommendation letters for the children of Hunter’s Chinese business partner, Jonathan Li, with whom Biden met in China.

https://t.co/oRNE19xTZP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2022

Yeah, no words for this one.

Again, the texts:

In 2019, Hunter complained in a text to his daughter that he gives his father, Joe Biden, “half” his salary: pic.twitter.com/6GNg46mPiH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2022

This one is NUTS.

Joe Biden claims he was never “office mates” with Hunter, but Hunter literally described him as one of his “new office mates.”



Hunter even had a key made for him. pic.twitter.com/4ptN4Q24JL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2022

Office mates, Joe, Jill, and Jim Biden.

Sounds like office mates to us.

In 2014, Joe Biden met with Hunter’s Mexican business associates in the VICE PRESIDENT’S OFFICE. pic.twitter.com/QoWtVtq4ke — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2022

Huh.

In 2016, Joe Biden brought Hunter on Air Force Two so Hunter could meet with his business associates in Mexico City.



Hunter’s business associate flew with them, as well. https://t.co/D7vCw5z9nU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2022

While traveling to Mexico City with his father, Hunter complained to Mexican businessman Aleman Magnani: "I have brought every single person you have ever asked me to bring to the F’ing White House and the Vice President’s house and the inauguration…"https://t.co/acgWIdbqeu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2022

Yikes.

In 2014, Joe Biden golfed with his son Hunter and Devon Archer, Hunter’s fellow board member for Ukrainian gas company Burisma.



Archer is now in prison for fraud. pic.twitter.com/1BaWsH1ANO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2022

BUT TRUMP! RUSSIA! THAT PHONE CALL! UKRAINE!

Here’s an exchange between two of Hunter’s business partners talking about how it’s FORBIDDEN to mention Joe Biden’s involvement over text or email. pic.twitter.com/djh01xPW5k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2022

Don’t mention Joe being involved …

Alrighty then.

Hunter’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, identified Joe Biden as “the big guy” who was set to get a 10 percent cut from a deal with communist China.

pic.twitter.com/HlttD5WOPw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2022

All this editor has to say is Republicans BETTER take the freakin’ House in November and start investigating the Biden family – hey, not only does there seem to be a ton of red flags to do so, but we might as well return the favor to our good, honest, genuine friends on the Left who spent two years of Trump’s administration trying to impeach him for doing far less than this.

Sound vindictive?

Ok, maybe a little.

***

