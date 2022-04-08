The next time someone on the Left tries to tell you there is no reason for DeSantis’ Parental Rights in Education law, show them this sort of crap coming from the US Department of Education. This is not some PAC, or some org, or a group of nobodies … this is the federal government at work.

At this rate, we’ll need DeSantis’ law in all 50 states.

Wow.

Attention educators, administrators, parents & student support personnel! Register now for our next “Lessons from the Field” webinar:

📅 Wednesday, April 13

🕒 3 PM ET

🗣️ Supporting Transgender & Nonbinary Students in K-12 Schools

➡️ https://t.co/7By2EBYq03 pic.twitter.com/TitYpBTc1b — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) April 7, 2022

Good to see what Biden’s US Dept. of Ed’s priorities REALLY are.

From the invite itself:

On behalf of the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education’s Office of Safe and Supportive Schools and the Office for Civil Rights, the National Center on Safe Supportive Learning Environments (NCSSLE) invites you to join the next Lessons from the Field webinar, Supporting Transgender & Nonbinary Students in K-12 Schools, scheduled for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 3:00-4:15pm ET/2:00-3:15pm CT/1:00-2:15pm MT/12:00-1:15pm PT. Please join the U.S. Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for this webinar featuring educators and experts who will discuss challenges faced by many transgender and nonbinary students and actionable strategies for providing support.

Should we all sign up? Hrm.

Hell, we’re paying for it, we might as well.

You have no constitutional authority to exist, nothing you do is legal. You must cease operation IMMEDIATELY. — Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) April 8, 2022

You just lowered the academic standards due to your weak

a$$ response to covid and your continued weak a$$ response AND this is your priority. WTF is wrong with you! Math, English, science and social studies. Just effing stop already. .06% of the population. Enough! — LisaGreena🇺🇸 (@lisa_greena) April 8, 2022

Remember when there was no Dept. Of Ed?…we need to go back to that. — Ms. Chanandaler Bong (@loveMNlakelife) April 7, 2022

Wtaf — PhunnyorDie (@PhunnyorDie) April 8, 2022

Sums it up nicely, don’t you think?

***

Related:

More like PolitiFRAUD: PolitiFact DRAGGED so much for once again riding to Biden’s rescue (this time over Janice Rogers Brown) they LOCK replies

Recommended Twitchy Video