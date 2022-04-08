While Democrats pat one another on the back for making sex and color the main qualification of their SCOTUS pick, PolitiFact came out to bravely ‘fact-check’ Republicans on Janice Rogers Brown. At this point, they really should just change their name to PolitiFraud, PolitiDems, or PolitiFICTION because the only people who take them seriously when it comes to fact-checking wouldn’t know a real fact-check if one fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

Pay close attention to how they ‘fact-checked’ Republicans on Janice Rogers Brown … notice what part they deliberately did not check.

Janice Rogers Brown, a Black woman, was never nominated to the Supreme Court. She was considered a potential contender to replace the first woman on the Supreme Court, Sandra Day O’Connor, when O’Connor retired in 2006. https://t.co/tz1AE4butR pic.twitter.com/7TQa6yzhmG — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) April 7, 2022

Hope Joe sees this, PolitiFact because THIS amount of water-carrying really is impressive.

It must take a lot to get down on those knees without the proper kneepads.

Luckily, people who know what really happened with the justice who SHOULD have been the first Black woman to sit on the court were more than happy to point out the piece PolitiFact left out.

well sure because it was made clear her potential nomination would be stonewalled and shut down dead in its tracks before it turned into an actual nomination — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) April 8, 2022

Ding ding ding.

That’s the argument, PolitiFact.

But nice try.

BIDEN FORBID BUSH from nominating her to SCOTUS. — Teri Cooper Brown (@TeriCBrownUGA) April 8, 2022

And why not? Was it because Biden said he would filibuster her if she was? — Jason “ジェイ” Jordan #笑顔の輪 ☻⭕, あいみんちゅ (@jasonjordan2814) April 8, 2022

He did indeed.

We need more judges like Janice Rodgers Brown and less like Kentaji Brown Jackson — Alex West (@realalexewest) April 8, 2022

We’ll bet you big bucks she COULD. She might even have a position on whether or not rights are inherent.

Crazy, we know.

Hi Politi"fact", you left out the part where Biden threatened to filibuster Janice Rogers Brown (whose name he couldn't even get right) if nominated. https://t.co/c5wgBhpvE5 pic.twitter.com/N90HnJlvrK — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) April 8, 2022

THERE it is.

It’s really a cute little sleight of hand, ain’t it? PolitiFact only sorta fact-checks the situation, focuses on the one piece they think will help Biden (or whatever Democrat happens to be their focus), and ignores the entire argument. The point Republicans have been making (that PolitiFact does NOT refute because it’s TRUE), is that Biden openly said he would absolutely filibuster Janice Rogers Brown. The same guy who just nominated Jackson because she’s a Black woman.

THAT’S the rub, PolitiFact.

THAT’S the hypocrisy.

And gosh, golly, gee, you didn’t ‘fact-check- that.

Color us shocked.

