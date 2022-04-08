Richard Grenell pointing out that Biden nominating Ketanji Brown Jackson for her sex and color makes her the only justice with an asterisk is brutal but honest. KBJ may well be qualified for SCOTUS, but a majority of Americans will always think of her as the ‘diversity hire,’ and that’s Joe Biden’s fault. It was more important to Joe to use this as a campaigning point (and to pander as president); in a way, he has exploited her to pat himself and allow other Democrats to pat themselves on the back.

Yay team we guess?

All while ignoring Biden himself threatened to filibuster the first Black woman who would have likely sat on the SCOTUS bench years and years ago if not for him, but that’s another story.

Richard was right, and that of course drove Ted Lieu crazy.

Sidenote: If you have a hard time remembering how to spell Ted’s last name, just remember it starts with ‘LIE’. 

Trending

Ummm … Ted knows presidents didn’t start with Trump, right? And that there were plenty of other Democratic presidents who overlooked those same groups of people. Ric just dropped him.

Welp, if the shoe fits.

Oof.

Aces even.

***

Related:

Black Conservative DROPS Gary Chambers for shaming Sen. Tim Scott as a Black man for going against ‘us Black folks’ and voting no on KBJ

Straight-fire thread has ALL the receipts to BUST Joe Biden for lying about involvement with Hunter Biden’s ‘foreign business dealings’

More like PolitiFRAUD: PolitiFact DRAGGED so much for once again riding to Biden’s rescue (this time over Janice Rogers Brown) they LOCK replies

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: KBJRichard GrenellTed Lieu

Recommended Twitchy Video