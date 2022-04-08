Richard Grenell pointing out that Biden nominating Ketanji Brown Jackson for her sex and color makes her the only justice with an asterisk is brutal but honest. KBJ may well be qualified for SCOTUS, but a majority of Americans will always think of her as the ‘diversity hire,’ and that’s Joe Biden’s fault. It was more important to Joe to use this as a campaigning point (and to pander as president); in a way, he has exploited her to pat himself and allow other Democrats to pat themselves on the back.

Yay team we guess?

All while ignoring Biden himself threatened to filibuster the first Black woman who would have likely sat on the SCOTUS bench years and years ago if not for him, but that’s another story.

There will be one seat on the Supreme Court with an asterisk – because not every American was considered to fill it. Hispanics, Asians, Whites, gays and men were not even considered. This is a terrible precedent. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 7, 2022

Richard was right, and that of course drove Ted Lieu crazy.

Sidenote: If you have a hard time remembering how to spell Ted’s last name, just remember it starts with ‘LIE’.

Apparently @RichardGrenell believes that prior to President Biden, every Asian American, every gay person and every Black female was considered for Supreme Court openings and not a single one of them throughout US history was ever qualified. That’s bullshit and it’s demeaning. https://t.co/YXUa6naVnT — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 8, 2022

Ummm … Ted knows presidents didn’t start with Trump, right? And that there were plenty of other Democratic presidents who overlooked those same groups of people. Ric just dropped him.

Ted LIEu attacks @BarackObama and Bill Clinton as racists and homophobes. https://t.co/kWyDpbYkXZ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 8, 2022

Welp, if the shoe fits.

Ted Lieu has never accomplished anything in Congress… but catch him on Twitter after one too many martinis and he's a big, brave keyboard warrior. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 8, 2022

Are you a homophobe? — Brian (@dustopian) April 8, 2022

Oof.

If they were qualified they were considered, in fact, POTUS Trump published lists of recommended jurists.

Sorry Ted, but you're wrong again and you are demonstrably both a misogynist and racist — Scott "Because liberals are dangerous" C (@ScottC20012) April 8, 2022

You're argument might have a shred of validity if Grenell had said what you pretend he said, which he did not say. Other than the lies, good job. — Winston Smith #FJB 🇺🇲 🇺🇲 🇺🇲 (@Brain_Pwr) April 8, 2022

Aces even.

***

