Would someone pretty please with sugar, sprinkles, chocolate, caramel, whipped cream, and a cherry on top send this to Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, David French, Jonah Goldberg, Tom Nichols, and every other ‘timid’ conservative out there who doesn’t want to get their hands dirty so they just don’t bother to fight the Left? Especially when it comes to culture wars?

The number of these people coming out and shaming grassroots for fighting the Left on the groomer issue, claiming it’s wrong to fight fire with fire, is off the charts.

John Hayward just freakin’ nailed it:

Being the ‘adult in the room’ is costing us elections, ya jagoffs.

Sorry, was that too aggressive?

Paid Grifters: The Lincoln Project, The Bulwark, etc.

Left-wing sphere: Jennifer Rubin, S.E. Cupp, Ana Navarro

If we get our hands dirty it might offend moderates and independents … the same moderates and independents who don’t seem to mind it when the Left fights dirty.

Tom Nichols, Jonah Goldberg, David French, etc.

Been a LOT of that, yup.

He’s right you know.

Tut! Tut!

That is EXACTLY how they sound.

Don’t believe your lying eyes … yadda yadda yadda.

And God forbid any of these people are considered ‘rude’.

EVERYTHING IS CULTURE AND THE WAR IS ON OUR DOORSTEP.

Either get in the fight or GTFO of the way.

Ok, fist-pumping a little.

The newest, strongest, and biggest party right now is literally the PARENT PARTY.

All political ideals, sexes, creeds, colors, persuasions … one thing they all agree on, protecting their kids.

YAAAAAAS.

Maybe stop worrying about being rude and START worrying about finally fighting back for a change?

Crazy, we know.

Time for these timid conservatives to grow a pair.

***

