How hard do you think Elon Musk laughed after he tweeted this poll? At the time of this writing, there are still 12 hours left, over 1.1 million people have voted, and the ‘yesses’ have it at 92%. Guessing the 8% of people voting no are actually Twitter employees.

Heh.

Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

Hey, he brings up a good point. If people aren’t in the building anyway and it’s just sitting empty, why NOT use it to help tackle one of San Francisco’s biggest issues? And c’mon, everyone who works at Twitter is so CONCERNED about social justice issues, surely they’d be AOK making sure homeless people have a nice and safe place to live.

RIGHT?!

We totally snort-laughed when we saw this.

Yes. I’ll help recruit volunteers. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 10, 2022

And of course, there’s Scott Presler, always willing to do his part to support communities and make them better. Perhaps after he helps recruit volunteers he could help these same homeless people register to vote?

THIS is where the thread gets really good.

Or bad, if you’re a Twitter employee.

Fired 12 floors of people … activist investment.

Hrm.

And look at how Elon responded:

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I'm beginning to like this unexpected timeline. — Keith Malinak (@KeithMalinak) April 10, 2022

Elon walking into the board meeting, be like pic.twitter.com/FFFLyzE4ZK — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) April 10, 2022

It would be kind of like the tax payer funded homeless shelter in New York. It’s called The United Nations HQ. — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) April 10, 2022

It has more excrement than the homeless are used to though. — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) April 10, 2022

Twitter Inc.'s most valuable contribution to society yet. — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) April 10, 2022

Elon while the rest of the Twitter Board Members look on RN: pic.twitter.com/7rHB3sbfj8 — Colt Yohman (@CStyles45) April 10, 2022

I love this. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 10, 2022

We do too.

"I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board!" pic.twitter.com/hWID71jMUl — Larry Cermak (@lawmaster) April 5, 2022

THIS is gonna be fun.

***

Related:

‘The issue is SYSTEMIC grooming’: Critical Grooming Theory thread mocking principles of CRT is the best damn thing you’ll read today

‘You stupid or somethin’?!’ Author’s analogy comparing trans kids to correcting left-handed children is the fail-iest FAIL of them all

John Hayward BLISTERS elitist conservatives in KICK-A*S thread for shaming right-wing grassroots who are pushing BACK against Lefty culture wars

Recommended Twitchy Video