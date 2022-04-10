David Hogg will be joining up with Joe Biden to talk about what actions are being taken to reduce gun violence.

Ha.

HA HA.

Talk about the dumb leading the dumber.

We suppose since his pillow business bit the dust, Harvard’s PRIDE needs something to do but really?

I will be at the White House on Monday for an announcement from the president of the United States on what actions are being taken to reduce gun violence. Many in the movement including myself have been working on this for months. Looking to finally seeing the results 🙂 — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) April 10, 2022

Guess those other tens of thousands of laws already on the books regulating guns haven’t done enough just yet so why not a few more? Because you know, bad guys who do bad things with guns care so much about the law.

And speaking of a bad guy doing a bad thing with a gun, remember what Hunter Biden did?

Is he going to announce that federal gun laws will be strictly followed by the FBI, including lying on the federal gun background check form & including throwing away a gun in a trash bin across the street from a school? Because I'd like to hear that will be done retroactively. — Lady Gray Kitty Cat (@ladyingraytn) April 10, 2022

So Hunter will be going to jail now, right? Hey, them’s the rules.

And if David FINALLY wants something to be done …

LMFAO — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) April 10, 2022

You mean standing in front of the White House filming on an iPhone — M Williams 🗣 🏴 🇺🇸 🏆x3 (@Mwontplaythat) April 10, 2022

And then Biden will tell another story about disarming a one-eyed guy named Meanie La-Bang-Bang in a bar back when he was hanging out with FDR in Venezuela.

Or something.

Will part of the plan be to keep violent felons behind bars… or nah? — SECRET SQUIRREL, VESSEL OF LOVE (@SecritSqrl) April 10, 2022

NAH.

Hopefully it’s announced no democrat shall be allowed to own any firearm. — Get off my lawn Dawson👌🇺🇸👌 (@DonMinnesota) April 10, 2022

There ya’ go.

More performative theater from Sleepy Joe and his acolytes. — David Ross (@djross95) April 10, 2022

He’s selling pillows now? — 🍗🎄 Unfollowing Everyone Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) April 10, 2022

Well, Joe IS sleepy … that could work.

Are you gonna ride your bike? — Charles Bradley Todd (@cbradleytodd) April 10, 2022

Still standing on the Graves of your classmates I see. — Odel Roo (@ScottYo04098556) April 10, 2022

Well of course.

What else does he have?

***

